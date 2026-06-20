Ensure Expeditious Finalisation Of Cadre Review: Central Secretariat Service Officers To PMO

NEW DELHI, June 19: The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers association on Saturday sought the expeditious finalisation of cadre review of their service to ensure timely promotion.

In a letter to P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, the association said that the prolonged delay of over more than three and a half years in the fourth cadre review has resulted in acute stagnation in career progression across every grade and led to growing concerns among officers.

"We respectfully seek your kind personal intervention regarding the long pending finalisation of the 4th cadre review of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), for which the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) constituted a Committee in October 2022," said the letter by the CSS Forum, an association of CSS officers.

As the government of India completes twelve years of transformative governance and advance towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the Central Secretariat Service continue to play a pivotal role in policy formulation, inter-ministerial coordination, implementation, and institutional continuity across ministries and departments, it said.

"As the administrative backbone of the central secretariat, CSS officers have consistently contributed the effective functioning of the government and successful implementation of its flagship initiatives," read the letter by Yatendra Chandela, General Secretary of the CSS Forum.

Timely cadre restructuring is essential not only maintaining morale but also for ensuring a motivated and future-ready workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of governance, he said.

The association asked the top PMO officer "to consider this matter sympathetically and facilitate the early finalisation of the 4th cadre review".

Such a step would greatly not only boost the morale of CSS officers but also further strengthen the administrative machinery supporting the government's developmental agenda, the letter said.

There are over 13,000 CSS officers serving across ministries/departments. As per existing guidelines, every cadre has to be reviewed once every five years.

Around 23 ministries/departments have projected a requirement of 2,601 additional CSS posts, which is expected to exceed 5,000 posts after receipt of inputs from all ministries, a CSS officer said, citing replies received to RTI queries on it.

The cadre reviews of several other services have been finalised and a large number of CSS officers have retired without receiving due promotions because of the prolonged delay, said Gomesh Paramuval, media adviser to CSS Forum.

The first and second cadre review of CSS officers was done in 2003 and 2008 respectively. The third cadre review committee submitted its report in 2013 and its recommendations were implemented in 2017, he said.

The fourth cadre review was due in 2018 and a committee for it was constituted in 2022. However, its report is said to have been submitted and the CSS officers are awaiting its implementation following approval from the PMO, said Paramuval, who himself is a serving CSS officer. (PTI)