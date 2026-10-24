Enhancement Of MPs' Development Fund Key Topic Selected By Parliamentary Panel For Study

New Delhi, Oct 24: A parliamentary committee has selected six subjects for detailed examination, including enhancement of the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) allocation, timely execution of development works and technological hurdles in fund disbursement.

The feasibility of convergence between MPLADS and the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme under the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, is another key subject selected for examination.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on Friday, the committee on MPLADS selected these subjects for 2026-27 at its meeting held on October 5.

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The committee will examine the guidelines governing the release of MPLADS funds and assess the need to enhance the allocation under the scheme.

Headed by Congress Lok Sabha member K Suresh, the panel will also focus on timely monitoring and execution of works undertaken through MPLADS. It will review the functioning of facilitation centres and examine technological hurdles affecting fund disbursement through the E-SAKSHI portal.

The selected subjects cover funding, implementation, monitoring and technological challenges associated with the scheme.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members have been pressing for an increase in the allocation. The annual allocation of Rs 5 crore per MP per year has remained unchanged since 2011-12, with demands ranging from Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore per MP annually.

However, the government is yet to take a considered view on the matter. (Agencies)