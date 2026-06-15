Engineers At Forefront Of Nation-Building: CM Omar Urges New Recruits To Serve With Integrity

SRINAGAR, Jun 15: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday handed over appointment orders to newly recruited Junior Engineers of the Public Works Department here.

Abdullah congratulated the young engineers and urged them to serve with integrity, professionalism and a commitment to excellence.

The chief minister said that engineers are at the forefront of nation-building and will play a vital role in strengthening the infrastructure and accelerating the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo were among those present on the occasion.