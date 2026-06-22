Eng Rashid Mulls Resignation As MP, AIP To Seek Cadres Opinion

SRINAGAR, June 22: Jailed Member of Parliament and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president Sheikh Abdul Rashid popularly known as Engineer Rashid is considering resigning from the Lok Sabha, citing his inability to effectively serve the people who elected him.

Engineer Rashid, who is facing terror charges and has been in Tihar jail for the last seven years had emerged as one of the biggest political surprises of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after defeating Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla constituency by a margin of more than two lakh votes. Rashid has been granted interim bail on multiple occasions, including for attending and participating in Parliamentary proceedings under conditions set by the court.

According to AIP, Rashid has expressed intention to step down as MP citing his inability to effectively reach out to and serve the people who elected him with a massive mandate. The party of Rashid has decided to seek the opinion of its grassroots cadre.

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In a statement, AIP chief spokesperson Inam un Nabi on Sunday said that the party's Committee on Political Affairs held detailed deliberations on the matter and resolved to initiate a broad-based consultation process involving party office-bearers and cadres across all 18 Assembly segments of the Baramulla parliamentary constituency.

"After carefully examining all dimensions of the issue, the Committee on Political Affairs has decided that party functionaries at various levels will participate in a two-day consultative exercise to deliberate on whether Engineer Rashid should continue as Member of Parliament or relinquish the position," Inam said.

He added that the party may, if required, conduct a secret ballot among its cadres to ensure that members can express their views freely and without any pressure.

According to the spokesperson, party office-bearers at the panchayat and block levels will engage with the general public and various sections of society to gather feedback on the issue. Their final opinion will reflect the sentiments conveyed to them by the people during the consultation process.

"The objective is to ensure that any decision regarding Engineer Rashid's future as MP is guided by the wishes and aspirations of the people who reposed their trust in him and the party," Inam said.

He further stated that the outcome of the consultations and any subsequent voting process would be formally conveyed to Engineer Rashid, enabling him to take an informed decision on the matter. (UNI)