Enforcement Agencies Discuss Ways To Curb Drug Menace In J&K

SRINAGAR, Sep 8: Representatives of various enforcement agencies, including ED, BSF, NIA, Customs and DRI, on Tuesday deliberated on ways to curb the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, official said.

The discussion took place at the 2nd UT Level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting on narcotics control for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, held here.

The meeting was chaired by NCB Deputy Director General (North Western Region) Sambit Mishra.

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“Senior officers from various enforcement and stakeholder agencies including ED, BSF, State Drug Controller, IB, Customs, DRI, Income Tax, NIA along with District SSPs from Jammu, Srinagar and Ganderbal participated in the meeting,” a police spokesperson said.

He said the participating agencies shared their experiences and enforcement initiatives and deliberated upon emerging trends in drug trafficking, inter-state linkages, illicit cultivation, information sharing, joint investigation, financial investigation and effective prosecution.

“Discussion was also held on making efforts for implementation of ‘Vision Document on Drug Control (2026-2029)’ by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) in New Delhi earlier this year,” the spokesperson said.

It was resolved that the emphasis shall be on a network-centric approach to combat the drug menace.

The need for strengthened inter-agency coordination, joint interrogation, effective financial investigation and greater utilisation of available information-sharing mechanisms was also underlined, he added. (Agencies)