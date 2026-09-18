WASHINGTON, Sep 17: India is guided by the principle of "people first" in matters of energy security, Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Thursday, hours after the US Congress passed a bill to impose steep tariffs on buyers of Russia's energy.

His remarks came after the US Congress passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act that would authorise President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on its trading partners in oil and gas, including India and China.

"The energy security of India's people comes first," Kwatra said in a post on X.

"Our choices are guided by availability, affordability, market conditions and commercial viability," Kwatra said, noting that India imports over 85 per cent of its crude oil and around half its natural gas.

He said when recent conflicts squeezed global supplies, India acted decisively to protect its people from price shocks.

"That also helped steady global energy markets and prevent a deeper crisis," Kwatra said.

"Our sourcing reflects a fundamental national responsibility: looking outside our borders to secure adequate, affordable and uninterrupted energy for our people," the Indian envoy said.

India buys from a diverse range of partners across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Eurasia and the United States, he said.

"India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and its third-largest energy consumer. Yet the average Indian consumes less than one-third of the global average and one-tenth of the average American. Our energy needs will, and must, grow," he said.

Reliable and affordable supplies power homes, farms, hospitals, schools, factories & transport; protect livelihoods, and sustain growth, the Indian envoy said. (PTI)