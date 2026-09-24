Enemies Of Constitution Exposed; Justice Will Be Served: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI, Sept 24: Amid the raging row over reported differences within the EC over SIR, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said enemies of the Constitution have been exposed and justice will be served.

Gandhi said he will address a press conference on the issue at 4 pm.

"The enemies of the Constitution have been exposed. Justice will be served. I will address a press conference at 4 pm," he said on X, using the hashtag 'Vote Chori'.

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Gandhi on Wednesday said "vote chori" is a direct attack on the Constitution, and the BJP, the RSS and the Election Commission who organised it have committed an act of treason.

Gandhi's assertions came after The Indian Express revealed that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) by two of the three election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months four times on a single day to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, according to the report in the English daily. (Agencies)