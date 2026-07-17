Endured many hardships; 'Mahaprabhu' always pulled me out: President in article on Lord Jagannath

NEW DELHI, Jul 16 : President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday recounted her lifelong devotion to Lord Jagannath and cited instances of being guided by the deity at important junctures, including the announcement of her candidature for the top constitutional post.

Sharing an article written by her on X, Murmu said since her childhood, she has been a devotee of Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

"He governs the ups and downs of my life. He is the fountainhead of my joys and sorrows. I have endured many hardships in my life. And Mahaprabhu has always pulled me out of all those troubles. I am his daughter, after all," the president wrote.

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When my candidature for the post of the president of India was announced, I reverentially remembered the name of Mahaprabhu, Murmu said.

"I prayed to Mahaprabhu: 'You are taking me to such lofty heights. I implore you to guide me at every step and always be with me'," she said.

The article, titled 'On the Grand Road of Puri', was shared on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

Murmu said the festival of Rath Yatra was going to be celebrated when she had to stay in Delhi as a candidate for the post of the president in 2022, and it was not possible for her to go to Puri.

"Early morning, on the day of Rath Yatra, I went to Shree Jagannath Temple at Hauz Khas, Delhi, and had the darshan of Mahaprabhu. My heart was filled with joy. He showered his blessings upon me. Full of confidence, I filed my nomination paper," the president said.

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th president on July 25, 2022, making her the country's first tribal head of state.

The president said she participated in the election campaign with great enthusiasm and was praying to Mahaprabhu Jagannath, on her way to the Central Hall of Parliament for taking oath.

"With his blessings, the ceremony went off very well. At the time of my inaugural address as president, it felt as if he was right there with me," she recalled.

Murmu said, soon, a tour to Puri on November 10, 2022 was scheduled.

"The moment I reached near Sinh-Dwaar, the Lion-Gate of the temple, I could not stay still. By then, I had forgotten myself. Lying prostrate in the dust of the Bada Danda, the sacred road, I offered my humble pranam to Mahaprabhu," the president said.

Upon reaching the Garbh-Griha (sanctum sanctorum) and having darshan of the four deities, I was overwhelmed with divine bliss, Murmu said.

The president recalled that during school days, her teacher used to talk a lot about Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

"There is a huge temple in Puri, and no other temple is as magnificent as that! In the temple, Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath is worshiped along with his sister Subhadra and elder brother Balabhadra," she said, recalling her teacher's words.

Our teacher also used to say, Jagannath is the Mahaprabhu, his prasad is 'Mahaprasada', his temple is the 'Bada Deula' or big temple, his path is the 'Bada Danda', that is grand road, and his sea is the 'Mahodadhi' or the great ocean, Murmu said.

Born in Uparbeda village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, the president remembered she would long for an opportunity to visit Puri, far from her native place.

"As I grew up, I went to Bhubaneswar and got myself enrolled as a student in Unit-2 Girls High School. I started staying in the hostel there. Then I got a chance to visit Puri, Bhubaneswar and Konark. The memory of my first darshan of Mahaprabhu Jagannath is still vivid in my memory," Murmu said, asking if anyone can forget the Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

Murmu said the splendour of the Rath Yatra is unique, and devotees throng the temple all through the year to have darshan of Mahaprabhu.

"But once a year, Mahaprabhu himself leaves the temple and proceeds to the Gundicha temple along the Vishal Path, giving darshan to his devotees," she said.

On three magnificent chariots, the three deities, accompanied by Chakraraja Sudarshana, visit the Gundicha temple. They stay there for seven days and then return.

"This grand festival of Mahaprabhu is incomparable," the president said.

In a separate post on X earlier during the day, Murmu greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra and prayed for prosperity of the country. (PTI)