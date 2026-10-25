End 'diversionary' tactics, act against cross-border  militancy: Pakistan tells Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25: Pakistan has urged Afghanistan to stop what it called "diversionary" tactics and take concrete action against militant groups allegedly using its territory to launch attacks across the border.

The information ministry issued a statement late Saturday after Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistan's security agencies of blaming Afghanistan for their failure to maintain security at home.

Rejecting the allegations, the ministry said the Afghan Taliban regime was resorting to "diversionary allegations" instead of addressing Pakistan's "legitimate and longstanding security concerns".

"Blaming Pakistan's security institutions does not absolve the Regime of its responsibility to prevent Afghan territory from being used for terrorism against Pakistan," it said.

The ministry called on the Afghan Taliban to end any tolerance, facilitation or support for terrorist organisations, including the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and their affiliates, and ensure that Afghan territory was not used to plan, prepare or launch attacks against Pakistan.

It also rejected the assertion that Afghanistan lacked either the capacity or the interest to destabilise Pakistan, saying the claim did not address the documented concerns.

Pakistan also raised concerns over the alleged facilitation of terrorist groups by Afghan Taliban officials, including those in Kandahar.

"Such concerns cannot be dismissed through blanket denials; they require credible explanations and verifiable action," the ministry said.

The statement stressed that Pakistan's security measures were directed against terrorist threats, not the Afghan people, adding that peace and stability in the two countries were closely linked.

Pakistan would continue to take all necessary measures to protect its citizens, sovereignty and territorial integrity, it said.

Earlier, the Afghan Taliban spokesperson on Friday rejected Pakistan's claims that Afghanistan was allowing its territory to be used for terrorist activities against Pakistan, accusing Pakistani officials of shifting blame for their own security failures onto Kabul.

In a statement posted on social media, Afghan Taliban regime spokesperson Mujahid said Pakistani military circles and other security agencies blamed Afghanistan when they failed to establish security in their own country, in an attempt to mislead the public.

"We once again strongly reject the repeated accusations directed by Pakistani officials at Afghanistan regarding the destabilisation of security in their country," he said.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, initially benefitting from Islamabad's support.

However, relations between the two sides have deteriorated amid a surge in militant violence in Pakistan, with Islamabad accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing sanctuary to fighters belonging to the TTP.

The Taliban have repeatedly rejected allegations that its territory is being used to stage attacks against Pakistan, making the issue a major source of tension between the two neighbours. (PTI)