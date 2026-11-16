Encounter Breaks Out In South Kashmir’s Kulgam, Area Cordoned Off

Kulgam, Nov 16: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, an exchange of fire began after contact was established with terrorists in the area. Following the development, the entire area was cordoned off to prevent any movement and ensure that the suspected terrorists do not escape.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other security forces, are on the job and have launched an operation in the area.

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The security forces are maintaining a tight cordon, while further details regarding the location, number of terrorists involved and the circumstances leading to the encounter are awaited.

Further details are awaited as the operation is underway