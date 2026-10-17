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Home / Latest News / Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Kupwara

Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said. However, it is not yet clear whether it was an infiltration attempt, they said. Alert troops noticed suspicious...

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Daily Excelsior
04:41 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 17: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said.

However, it is not yet clear whether it was an infiltration attempt, they said.

Alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Jumgund area of Keran sector in the north Kashmir district, and challenged and intercepted the terrorists early Saturday, the officials said.

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The operation is underway, and further details are awaited, they added. (Agencies)

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