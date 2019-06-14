Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham to be next seen in gangster drama Mumbai Saga

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming gangster drama titled ‘Mumbai Saga’.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anuradha Gupta, the film will be directed by Sanjay Gupta.

‘Mumbai Saga’ which will go on floors next month, is a gangster drama set in the 1980s and 1990.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Bhushan Kumar on Friday said, “Our first cinematic take on gangster drama #MumbaiSaga is set in 80’s & 90’s notorious era. Happy to collaborate with @_SanjayGupta backed by power cast @TheJohnAbraham @emraanhashmi @bindasbhidu @SunielVShetty @rohitroy500 @GulshanGroverGG @prateikbabbar #AmolGupte

@TSeries”.

Emraan Hashmi said, “The Legend of Bombay, The Saga of Mumbai! Presenting the Gangstas of #MumbaiSaga@TheJohnAbraham @emraanhashmi @_SanjayGupta @itsBhushanKumar @SunielVShetty @bindasbhidu @prateikbabbar @rohitroy500 @GulshanGroverGG #AmoleGupte @tseries @Whitefeatherfilms”.

Suniel Shetty said, “GUPS is back with the BAAP of all gangsta films !!! Loooooving it!

@_SanjayGupta #MumbaiSaga”.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte.

The movie will release in 2020.

