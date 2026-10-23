Empowered democratic governance in J&K an urgent necessity: Farooq

‘UT structure creating obstacles for Govt’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Former Chief Minister and National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah has said that the National Conference has, since its inception, remained the voice of the rights, demands, aspirations and sentiments of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

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He said the party has consistently played a pivotal role in promoting equitable development, prosperity and public welfare across all three regions while preserving their cultural heritage, traditions, brotherhood and unity.

Dr Abdullah made these remarks during his two-day visit to Jammu, where he interacted with people from various walks of life, as well as party leaders, office-bearers and workers.

He said National Conference Governments have always worked to ensure equal rights for people belonging to all religions, regions and sections of society, while striving to bring positive change to the lives of disadvantaged communities. He recalled that the historic land reforms introduced by the first popular government led by the National Conference granted ownership rights to tillers, bringing a transformative change to the lives of poor and hardworking people, particularly in the Jammu region.

However, he said, the absence of statehood and the existing administrative structure of the Union Territory have created several obstacles for the elected government in exercising its powers, conducting administrative affairs effectively and meeting public expectations.

Farooq said that in a democratic system, an elected government must not only remain accountable to the people but must also possess the necessary powers to implement decisions taken in the public interest.

Reminding the Union Government of its commitments, he said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been promised the restoration of statehood, and the time had come to translate that assurance into reality.

Highlighting Jammu's economic significance, Farooq said the Darbar Move tradition had long symbolised the administrative, economic and social ties between Jammu and Kashmir. "However the BJP's decision to discontinue the practice had adversely affected Jammu's commercial and business communities."

Farooq said the people of Jammu had voted for the BJP but the party had left no stone unturned in damaging the region's interests. He said decisions such as discontinuing the Darbar Move had further weakened Jammu's economy and increased the economic vulnerability of its people.

He said that immediately after assuming office, the National Conference government restored the centuries-old Darbar Move tradition, fulfilling its electoral commitment and giving fresh impetus to Jammu's economy.

Cautioning the people of Jammu against the BJP's deceptive and communal politics, Dr Abdullah said the party was exploiting religious sentiments for political gains. He urged people to recognise this approach and reject the BJP.

Provincial president, Rattan Lal Gupta briefed Dr Abdullah in detail about party activities, organisational programmes, and the relief being provided to people across the Jammu region.