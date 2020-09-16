Employment Sept 16, 2020

WANTED
ACCOUNTANT : 01
* Full time , min 10 yrs experience
* Expert in GST & ITR filling
* Book keeping
* compliance & regulation
* Profit & loss
* strategist & analysts
* Honest & Asset for company
Sincere – salary the best !
bgreatu@gmail.com
Nurses Nurses
available
NURSES & PATIENT ATTENDENT (M/F)
(FOR DAY-NIGHT SHIFT)
“NURSING CARE AT YOUR DOOR STEP’’
TENSION FREE FOR UR OLDAGE
“PARENTS & PATIENTS’’
BHARTI NURSING CARE (Regd)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169 (HARSH MAHAJAN)
“We provide candidate with negative Report”
Walk in interview
Sept 18, 2020, 12 noon
Computer Associate/Typist
for a Teaching Institution
MS word/PPT/Team/Zoom
Previous experience prefrd
9419225567/9906140744
mem.in.health@gmail.s
Part Time Work at Home
Earn Rs 1.32 crore
Investment:- Rs 660 to 13500 / monthly
without selling any product’s
Required Business minded Partner
for M.L.M. Project
Male & Female
Contact us:- 9906155071
Address:- 400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Assistant Pharmacist required
Applications are invited for dynamic candidate for position of experienced Assistant Pharmacist
Salary package will be offered based on qualifications and experience interested applicant’s must contact on given below Phone no.
7006831296
Upper Gadigarh, Jammu Cantt.
Urgently Required
Tele-Caller / CRE
Receptionist
Relationship Manager
Computer Operator
Asst. Manager for sales
Teachers For Online Classes
Security Guard / office Boy
9596872368, 7051547050
Required
Full time female experienced maid required for a 7 month old child, good salary, urgent basis,
Contact 9419286566
Required
Required computer receptionist and full time home cook for 1 year in Gandhinagar.
Contact details –
9419369300
Work from home
(offline)
Students, Housewives, Retired Person, Job Person etc.
Timing 10 AM to 5 PM
Contact :
9596068618
REQUIRED LAB TECHNICIAN FOR HOME COLLECTION
We require DMLT Qualified
Lab Technicians for
Authorised Service Provider of Thyrocare
(World’s largest preventive care Laboratory)
Contact with bio data at:
1st Floor Auqaf Complex opp OPD Gate of Gandhi Nagar Hospital
Contact : 8130703131
thyrocaregandhinagar@gmail.com
Join Our LiC Team
we are hiring city career advisors
Stipened 6000/- month +
commission + bonus
contact us at 9419125537
Both Male/Female
can apply on
part time/full time basis
JOBS
* Computer Typist
* Thesis Typist
* Online form filler
Mob. 9796468503
9419319257
