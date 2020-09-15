Employment Sept 15, 2020

Required
1. Accountants at
Address: Sarwal Chowk Choudhary Building.
Mobile: 9103003001, 9419139396
Pension Cases Solutions
People who are retiring from the Govt services can avail the services for preparation of pension cases within stipulated time at reasonable charges.
Services by: Retd Govt Official with more than 30 years of experience.
For more details: Contact on 6006561003/7889749778
Address: H.No. 196, Sec-2, Ajit Nagar Near Airport Jammu
Require (Job)
An experienced three tyre vehicle driver (Load Carrier) within Jammu city.
M/s Faith Human Resources Services Janipur Jammu
Contact: 7006857081, 7780881360
Urgently Required
for FMCG Industry PSR (Product Sales Representative) 1 to 5 year. Salary 10 to 25000/- Location Bishnah/ Poonch/Udhampur/Jammu.
ASM: 7 to 8 year of Exp. with FMCG Industry Salary: 40 to 50 K
Fitter: 1 to 5 years of Exp. Salary 20 to 30 K.
90860-85474/80825-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Vacancy
A reputed company of Jammu requires following staff:-
Receptionist / Front Desk (Female)
Sales Manager (Female)
Contact:- 7889842978
Digital Marketing Course and Training
For Professionals / Entrepreneurs / Job Seekers & Fresher’s
With Google and Training Certification.
Earn 10k to 15k Per Month as fresher
Also Required
Receptionist Cum Counsellor (female)
Tele-caller-2 (Female)
9086760278, 7051547050
248-A GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
Urgently Required
1. Graduates (5 No) – 10k to 12k
2. Electrical / Mechanical Dip/ Degree (5 No) – 10k to 15k
3. Civil Engg (3 No) 12k+
4. D Pharmacy, Medical Assistant, Accountant (10 no) 10k+
6. Sales Man, Manager (Retail Experience) 10k to 15k
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Mob. 7051531025
JOB VACANCY
Gram Fresh a local startup urgently requires
Delivery Boys – 2 : Exp: 6 months
Helper – 2
Sales Executive – work from Home
Salary/incentives offered will be best in the industry
Call : 6006-479707; 6006-494757
Email: gramagriventures@gmail.com
Required
Required a trained Computer Operator for a Cyber Cafe.
Cont : 7780979744
Customer executive required
Applications are invited for dynamic female candidate for position of customer Executive
1) Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
2) Proficiency in using MS-Office
Salary package will be offered based on qualifications and experience. Interested applicant’s must contact on given below Phone No.
6006680310
Upper Gadigarh, Jammu Cantt
REQUIRED LAB TECHNICIAN FOR HOME COLLECTION
We require DMLT Qualified
Lab Technicians for
Authorised Service Provider of Thyrocare
(World’s largest preventive care Laboratory)
Contact with bio data at:
1st Floor Auqaf Complex opp OPD Gate of Gandhi Nagar Hospital
Contact : 8130703131
thyrocaregandhinagar@gmail.com
Editorial
“Netradaan- Sreshtadaan”
J&K Bank records marginal net profits