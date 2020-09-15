Employment Sept 15, 2020

Required

1. Accountants at

Address: Sarwal Chowk Choudhary Building.

Mobile: 9103003001, 9419139396

Pension Cases Solutions

People who are retiring from the Govt services can avail the services for preparation of pension cases within stipulated time at reasonable charges.

Services by: Retd Govt Official with more than 30 years of experience.

For more details: Contact on 6006561003/7889749778

Address: H.No. 196, Sec-2, Ajit Nagar Near Airport Jammu

Require (Job)

An experienced three tyre vehicle driver (Load Carrier) within Jammu city.

M/s Faith Human Resources Services Janipur Jammu

Contact: 7006857081, 7780881360

Urgently Required

for FMCG Industry PSR (Product Sales Representative) 1 to 5 year. Salary 10 to 25000/- Location Bishnah/ Poonch/Udhampur/Jammu.

ASM: 7 to 8 year of Exp. with FMCG Industry Salary: 40 to 50 K

Fitter: 1 to 5 years of Exp. Salary 20 to 30 K.

90860-85474/80825-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Vacancy

A reputed company of Jammu requires following staff:-

Receptionist / Front Desk (Female)

Sales Manager (Female)

Contact:- 7889842978

Digital Marketing Course and Training

For Professionals / Entrepreneurs / Job Seekers & Fresher’s

With Google and Training Certification.

Earn 10k to 15k Per Month as fresher

Also Required

Receptionist Cum Counsellor (female)

Tele-caller-2 (Female)

9086760278, 7051547050

248-A GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

Urgently Required

1. Graduates (5 No) – 10k to 12k

2. Electrical / Mechanical Dip/ Degree (5 No) – 10k to 15k

3. Civil Engg (3 No) 12k+

4. D Pharmacy, Medical Assistant, Accountant (10 no) 10k+

6. Sales Man, Manager (Retail Experience) 10k to 15k

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Mob. 7051531025

JOB VACANCY

Gram Fresh a local startup urgently requires

Delivery Boys – 2 : Exp: 6 months

Helper – 2

Sales Executive – work from Home

Salary/incentives offered will be best in the industry

Call : 6006-479707; 6006-494757

Email: gramagriventures@gmail.com

Required

Required a trained Computer Operator for a Cyber Cafe.

Cont : 7780979744

Customer executive required

Applications are invited for dynamic female candidate for position of customer Executive

1) Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

2) Proficiency in using MS-Office

Salary package will be offered based on qualifications and experience. Interested applicant’s must contact on given below Phone No.

6006680310

Upper Gadigarh, Jammu Cantt

REQUIRED LAB TECHNICIAN FOR HOME COLLECTION

We require DMLT Qualified

Lab Technicians for

Authorised Service Provider of Thyrocare

(World’s largest preventive care Laboratory)

Contact with bio data at:

1st Floor Auqaf Complex opp OPD Gate of Gandhi Nagar Hospital

Contact : 8130703131

thyrocaregandhinagar@gmail.com