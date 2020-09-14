Employment Sept 14, 2020

Vacancies for Hospital
ANM/GNM ICU Trained etc – 30,000-55000/-
Security guard – 8000-9000/-
Care taker M/F – 8000-10000/-
Madis (F) – 8000-10000/-
Tally Callers Females – 6000-12000/-
Finance Recovery boy – 10,000-12,500/-
Customer Asso for delivery company – 10000/-
7780945182, 6005266490
Required female candidates
For teaching & Non-Teaching work
Subjects : English, Hindi, SSt, Computer Maths, Science, Physics, Chemistry & Bio.
Also Req female candidates for Home Tuitions
Professional, Freshers & Home Maker can also apply.
Also Req Female candidate of BCA, MCA, MBBS, B. Tech, M. Tech Ayurvedic Engg & BUMS.
C & W – 7006749002
REQUIRED LAB TECHNICIAN FOR HOME COLLECTION
We require DMLT Qualified
Lab Technicians for
Authorised Service Provider of Thyrocare
(World’s largest preventive care Laboratory)
Contact with bio data at:
1st Floor Auqaf Complex opp OPD Gate of Gandhi Nagar Hospital
Contact : 8130703131
thyrocaregandhinagar@gmail.com
Requirement Male/ Female
Computer Operator for Billing and Barcoding on Ajay garments.
Near Ram Mandir Purani Mandi, Jammu.
Come with resume, Salary 10,000 to 15000.
Contact: Mr Ajay Trehan
Mob: 9419183417, 0191-259890
URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR INDUSTRY
1.Exp Dispatch & Maintenance Supervisor for Pharma Company, QC, QA, B.sc, M.Sc, Computer Operator, Receptionist, BDA, Dip in Mech & Elecl, Sale for showrooms, Salary (Negotiable)
All Types Jobs available
Address: Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna
Contact No:-
9622365951 7298663220
Editorial
Custodians cannot be abusers
Terror victim’s petition gets response from NHRC