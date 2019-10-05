Employment Oct 5, 2019

GALAXY PUBLIC SCHOOL

Galaxy Enclave Sec. – E (Extn.), Sainik Colony, Jammu

Affiliated to CBSE – New Delhi Affiliation Code – 730088

Telephone no. 9419181721, 9419103654

Required Staff

Post Essential Qualification

Driver Person above 40 years with valid

licence for heavy vehicle and

sufficient experience

Clerk/Accountant Male retired person capable to maintain

Account books and School records

Contact personally upto 15th Oct., 2019

Chairman

Staff Required for Industry

Marketing Executive: B.Sc./M.Sc or MBA in Marketing, Fresher / Experience both eligible, Salary 20K + other benefits.

Quality Assurance officer M.Sc in Chemistry/Microbiology/ Bio Technology/ Fresher/ Experience both eligible.

Salary 15 to 25 thousand

90860-85474, 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Wanted Staff

Car Wash Boy – 2 No. (7500/-)

Car Dry Clean Boy – 3 No. (7500/-)

Helper/Peon 3 No. (7000/-)

(Fesher can also apply)

554-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

7006001330, 7006303343

REQUIREMENT

Required male candidate as Computer Operator having knowledge of Tally knowing at Kanak Mandi in Advocate Office.

Contact No: 9419186392, 9596733577

Typist

Required

FOR COACHING

CENTRE

(MALE/ FEMALE)

Canal Road Jammu

7006146250

Required

IELTS/Spoken

English Teacher

Salary 10k to 15k

JP Consultant

Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

7006866614, 9419219237

Required

One Counsellor Clinical Psychologist/ MSc Sociology

At

HELP REHABILITATION HOME

Roop Nagar Jammu

Contact No.

0191-2593529, 9419148985

Required

Councellors, Assistant Supervisors & Promoters.

Monthly Income –

12,000 to 25,000

(Depend on your working)

Qualification: 12th above

Age : 18+

Both Male & Female can apply.

Contact No. 9103574206

Urgently Required

(1) Counsellors- 10 Nos Sal -8 K – 14 K

(2) Assistant Manager- 3 Nos Sal 10K-14 K

(Tour Travel)

(3) Packaging Manager (Exp)- 2 Nos Sal 15 K-20K

(4) Waiters, Stewards, Housekeeping- 15 No.

Sal 8 K-16K

(5) Industrial jobs (MBA’s) – 20 No. Sal 15 K-20K

(6)Jobs in 5 Star Hotels-20 Nos Sal 10 K-45 K

7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655

Skyline Placement Services

near Nidesh Appartment opp Bagri Mandi,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Urgently Required

Need Hardworking & dedicated staff with good communication skills for International BPO.

Salary Best in the industry

Contact :

9596542464

Required

(1) Computer Operators (knowledge of Busy Software)

(2) Sales Boys in Sainik Colony

Contact

9419106005

REQUIRED

Required female Customer Care Executive fresher & Experienced Graduate, with excellent communication skills, having knowledge of basic computer (MS Excel, Powerpoint, MS Word and Internet)

Apply immediately along with latest CV to below address

MONGIA STEEL LTD

Office Greater Kailash, Jammu

House No. 25/7, Lane No- 57

9070005420

Jiv & sharma associates

C&F OF INVERTER BATTERIES

SHRI HANUMAN BUILDING

NEAR MH ROAD BELICHARANA SATWARI JAMMU.

PH NO. 9419100768, 9086004768

1. Receptionist (f)-1 (Qualification -12th)

Little knowledge of computer

2. Marketing executive (M)- 1 (Qualification-12th)

3. Service engg (M) -1 (ITI/Diploma in electrical)

Late date of apply 7th Oct.

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

Abhishek Trader

Sec- 3 Durga Nagar

Required

2 Auto Driver (Load Carrier)

2 Helpers (Godown)

Contact :

9419173270

Required Faculties

(1) Physics (2) Chemistry

(3) Zoology (4) Maths

(5) Sociology (6) English

(7) History (8) Geography

(9) Commerce (10) Economic

(11) Education (12) Environment Science

Add : SHINE TUTORIAL

EXCHANGE ROAD JAMMU

MOB : 7889747922

Part time full time work

Offline and Online

Earn Extra Income at Home written and data typing work

Work 4 to 5 hours per / day

Businessman, Job person, Retired Person, Housewife and Students etc.

Timing: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Sunday Close

Cont: 9596202336, 8716071784

Tirupati convent school

THALORA (MANWAL)

Ph No. 9596354367, 9811550791, 9797936191

REQUIRED TEACHERS

General line Teacher (1) MA. B.Ed

Science Teacher (2) MSc, B.Ed

S. St Teacher (2) MA B.Ed

Salary Rs 6000- 9000