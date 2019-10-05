Employment Oct 5, 2019

GALAXY PUBLIC SCHOOL
Galaxy Enclave Sec. – E (Extn.), Sainik Colony, Jammu
Affiliated to CBSE – New Delhi Affiliation Code – 730088
Telephone no. 9419181721, 9419103654
Required Staff
Post Essential Qualification
Driver Person above 40 years with valid
licence for heavy vehicle and
sufficient experience
Clerk/Accountant Male retired person capable to maintain
Account books and School records
Contact personally upto 15th Oct., 2019
Chairman
Staff Required for Industry
Marketing Executive: B.Sc./M.Sc or MBA in Marketing, Fresher / Experience both eligible, Salary 20K + other benefits.
Quality Assurance officer M.Sc in Chemistry/Microbiology/ Bio Technology/ Fresher/ Experience both eligible.
Salary 15 to 25 thousand
90860-85474, 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Wanted Staff
Car Wash Boy – 2 No. (7500/-)
Car Dry Clean Boy – 3 No. (7500/-)
Helper/Peon 3 No. (7000/-)
(Fesher can also apply)
554-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
7006001330, 7006303343
REQUIREMENT
Required male candidate as Computer Operator having knowledge of Tally knowing at Kanak Mandi in Advocate Office.
Contact No: 9419186392, 9596733577
Typist
Required
FOR COACHING
CENTRE
(MALE/ FEMALE)
Canal Road Jammu
7006146250
Required
IELTS/Spoken
English Teacher
Salary 10k to 15k
JP Consultant
Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
7006866614, 9419219237
Required
One Counsellor Clinical Psychologist/ MSc Sociology
At
HELP REHABILITATION HOME
Roop Nagar Jammu
Contact No.
0191-2593529, 9419148985
Required
Councellors, Assistant Supervisors & Promoters.
Monthly Income –
12,000 to 25,000
(Depend on your working)
Qualification: 12th above
Age : 18+
Both Male & Female can apply.
Contact No. 9103574206
Urgently Required
(1) Counsellors- 10 Nos Sal -8 K – 14 K
(2) Assistant Manager- 3 Nos Sal 10K-14 K
(Tour Travel)
(3) Packaging Manager (Exp)- 2 Nos Sal 15 K-20K
(4) Waiters, Stewards, Housekeeping- 15 No.
Sal 8 K-16K
(5) Industrial jobs (MBA’s) – 20 No. Sal 15 K-20K
(6)Jobs in 5 Star Hotels-20 Nos Sal 10 K-45 K
7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655
Skyline Placement Services
near Nidesh Appartment opp Bagri Mandi,
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
Urgently Required
Need Hardworking & dedicated staff with good communication skills for International BPO.
Salary Best in the industry
Contact :
9596542464
Required
(1) Computer Operators (knowledge of Busy Software)
(2) Sales Boys in Sainik Colony
Contact
9419106005
REQUIRED
Required female Customer Care Executive fresher & Experienced Graduate, with excellent communication skills, having knowledge of basic computer (MS Excel, Powerpoint, MS Word and Internet)
Apply immediately along with latest CV to below address
MONGIA STEEL LTD
Office Greater Kailash, Jammu
House No. 25/7, Lane No- 57
9070005420
Jiv & sharma associates
C&F OF INVERTER BATTERIES
SHRI HANUMAN BUILDING
NEAR MH ROAD BELICHARANA SATWARI JAMMU.
PH NO. 9419100768, 9086004768
1. Receptionist (f)-1 (Qualification -12th)
Little knowledge of computer
2. Marketing executive (M)- 1 (Qualification-12th)
3. Service engg (M) -1 (ITI/Diploma in electrical)
Late date of apply 7th Oct.
FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY
Abhishek Trader
Sec- 3 Durga Nagar
Required
2 Auto Driver (Load Carrier)
2 Helpers (Godown)
Contact :
9419173270
Required Faculties
(1) Physics (2) Chemistry
(3) Zoology (4) Maths
(5) Sociology (6) English
(7) History (8) Geography
(9) Commerce (10) Economic
(11) Education (12) Environment Science
Add : SHINE TUTORIAL
EXCHANGE ROAD JAMMU
MOB : 7889747922
Part time full time work
Offline and Online
Earn Extra Income at Home written and data typing work
Work 4 to 5 hours per / day
Businessman, Job person, Retired Person, Housewife and Students etc.
Timing: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Sunday Close
Cont: 9596202336, 8716071784
Tirupati convent school
THALORA (MANWAL)
Ph No. 9596354367, 9811550791, 9797936191
REQUIRED TEACHERS
General line Teacher (1) MA. B.Ed
Science Teacher (2) MSc, B.Ed
S. St Teacher (2) MA B.Ed
Salary Rs 6000- 9000
Editorial
National Law University in J&K
Restore internet facility in valley hospitals
Concurrent audit of projects
Modern technology and students
Synergy between tourism and environment
Ration Money Allowance for CRPF