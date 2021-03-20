Employment March 20, 2021

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
SALARY : 15K/M
QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION
AGE BAR: 20-26 YEARS
LOCATION: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3 nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH.
quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
7006223526, 6005508593,
8899408151
www.quickerjob.in
Required
Tek Infotree invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.
The candidate should be willing to work in European shift (timings 12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.)
Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.
Salary:- Best in the industry.
Interested candidates are advised to send updated resume at
nkohli@infotreeservice.com
Aspire Medicos
Required- Pharmacist or Medical Assistant
Phone number:
7006077022, 7006822051
Lower Roopnagar Muthi
AT HOME PATIENT CARE SERVICES
* Skilled Nursing Staff
* Nursing Care Assistants
* Bed Side Attendants
Day/Night Shift basis
24×7 Services also available
Most Competive Rates
Best Terms & Conditions
A Hub For Other Patient Services
Contact : 8715866444
Medivista Health Care
5, Red cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni, Jammu
WORK FROM HOME
Part Time/ Full Time
15,000 – 20,000 Per month
Anybody can apply
Download Zoom App for more info.
Contact: 9797376648
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Computer operator- Male/ Female-12th/ Graduate Fresher/Exp. both Salary 8 to 12 k
Accounts Executive Male/Female – 12th /Graduate Fresher/Exp. both Salary 8 to 20k
Tellecaller : 12th/Graduate-Fresher/Exp. Both, Salary 7 to 10 k
Nurse – MMPHW/FMHW/GNM/ANM- Fresher/ Exp. Both Salary 7 to 12 k
Receptionist: 12th/Graduate – Fresher/Exp. Both Salary 7 to 15 k
9419202815/ 9419202817
SHREEKRISHANBALA @GMAIL.COM
urgently required
Candidates (Male/Female) with Dip. Pharma/B. Pharma qualification for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar. Candidates with basic computer knowledge will be preferred.
Contact : 9622441333, 7006112791, 9796486384
JOB JOB JOB
REQUIRED A MALE COMPUTER OPERATOR CUM HELPER EXPERIENCED IN BUSY ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE FOR A SHOP AT WARE HOUSE CANDIDATE MUST HAVE HIS OWN 2 WHEELER. TIMINGS – 10.30 AM TO 8.00 PM.
CONTACT NO. 9419782833
REQUIRED
B.SC. CHEMISTRY CANDIDATES ARE REQUIRED FOR
LABORATORY PURPOSE.
CONTACT:
JAMMU ASSAYING &
HALLMARKING CENTRE
51, LAKHDATA BAZAR, NEAR HANUMAN TEMPLE, JAMMU
9086660666
wanted
Sales Boy (Age =18-30 years)
Shop Time
(9 AM to 3 PM, 3 PM to 9 PM)
in the heart of the city
Contact :
7006926243, 9419184284
JAI CHANDI MAA
CO-ORDINATOR 01 Female
RECEPTIONIST 01 Female
SALESMAN 04 Male
ACCOUNTANT 02 Male
Part Time/Full Time
PACKING BOYS Day Shift
and Night Shift Salary- 12600.
Ph 9018090183, 9797675901
Add. H.No. 29, Near Suvidha Medical Hall, Sanjay Nagar, Jammu.
wanted
Salesman for Shop to shop Sales of
Home Decor & Kitchen Utilities Products
Salary Negotiable
Fresher may also apply
Contact – 7889668855
Whatsapp Your Latest Resume
SARVODHYA PUBLIC SCHOOL POUNICHAK JAMMU
REQUIRED
1. Vice Principal (MA/MSc B.Ed with five years experience)
2. Co-ordinator (MA/MSc with three years experience)
Contact office before 20-03-2021 (10.00 AM to 12. noon)
For Details Contact
(9911015117)
Email (Sarvodayapublicschool2014@gmail.com)
SARVODHYA PUBLIC SCHOOL POUNICHAK JAMMU
REQUIRED
1. English PGT (Five years experience)
2. Science TGT & PRT (Three years experience)
3. Maths TGT & PRT (Three years experience)
4. Hindi TGT & PRT (Three years experience)
5. Social Science TGT & PRT (Three years experience)
6. Computer Teacher BCA/MCA (Three years experience)
7. Sanskrit Teacher MA
Interview on 20-03-2021 and 21-03-2021
(10.00 AM to 12.00 noon)
For Details Contact (9070381792)
Email (Sarvodayapublicschool2014@gmail.com)
Principal
ADMISSION COUNSELLOR/MARKETING EXECUTIVE REQUIRED :-
1) Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 3 Years Experience as admission Counsellor.
2) Marketing Executive Graduate With Minimum 1 year Experience
Mail CV at:- ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact – 9682352734, 9622448630
required
X RAY TECHNITION
AT GANDHI NAGAR
CONTACT
9622322322
PART/FULL TIME EARN
EXTRA INCOME
WORK FROM HOME
Students, Housewives, Retired Persons, Businessman
7006984094
One Call can Change Your Life