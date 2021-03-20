Employment March 20, 2021

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

SALARY : 15K/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION

AGE BAR: 20-26 YEARS

LOCATION: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3 nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH.

quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

7006223526, 6005508593,

8899408151

www.quickerjob.in

Required

Tek Infotree invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.

The candidate should be willing to work in European shift (timings 12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.)

Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.

Salary:- Best in the industry.

Interested candidates are advised to send updated resume at

nkohli@infotreeservice.com

Aspire Medicos

Required- Pharmacist or Medical Assistant

Phone number:

7006077022, 7006822051

Lower Roopnagar Muthi

AT HOME PATIENT CARE SERVICES

* Skilled Nursing Staff

* Nursing Care Assistants

* Bed Side Attendants

Day/Night Shift basis

24×7 Services also available

Most Competive Rates

Best Terms & Conditions

A Hub For Other Patient Services

Contact : 8715866444

Medivista Health Care

5, Red cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni, Jammu

WORK FROM HOME

Part Time/ Full Time

15,000 – 20,000 Per month

Anybody can apply

Download Zoom App for more info.

Contact: 9797376648

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Computer operator- Male/ Female-12th/ Graduate Fresher/Exp. both Salary 8 to 12 k

Accounts Executive Male/Female – 12th /Graduate Fresher/Exp. both Salary 8 to 20k

Tellecaller : 12th/Graduate-Fresher/Exp. Both, Salary 7 to 10 k

Nurse – MMPHW/FMHW/GNM/ANM- Fresher/ Exp. Both Salary 7 to 12 k

Receptionist: 12th/Graduate – Fresher/Exp. Both Salary 7 to 15 k

9419202815/ 9419202817

SHREEKRISHANBALA @GMAIL.COM

urgently required

Candidates (Male/Female) with Dip. Pharma/B. Pharma qualification for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar. Candidates with basic computer knowledge will be preferred.

Contact : 9622441333, 7006112791, 9796486384

JOB JOB JOB

REQUIRED A MALE COMPUTER OPERATOR CUM HELPER EXPERIENCED IN BUSY ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE FOR A SHOP AT WARE HOUSE CANDIDATE MUST HAVE HIS OWN 2 WHEELER. TIMINGS – 10.30 AM TO 8.00 PM.

CONTACT NO. 9419782833

REQUIRED

B.SC. CHEMISTRY CANDIDATES ARE REQUIRED FOR

LABORATORY PURPOSE.

CONTACT:

JAMMU ASSAYING &

HALLMARKING CENTRE

51, LAKHDATA BAZAR, NEAR HANUMAN TEMPLE, JAMMU

9086660666

wanted

Sales Boy (Age =18-30 years)

Shop Time

(9 AM to 3 PM, 3 PM to 9 PM)

in the heart of the city

Contact :

7006926243, 9419184284

JAI CHANDI MAA

CO-ORDINATOR 01 Female

RECEPTIONIST 01 Female

SALESMAN 04 Male

ACCOUNTANT 02 Male

Part Time/Full Time

PACKING BOYS Day Shift

and Night Shift Salary- 12600.

Ph 9018090183, 9797675901

Add. H.No. 29, Near Suvidha Medical Hall, Sanjay Nagar, Jammu.

wanted

Salesman for Shop to shop Sales of

Home Decor & Kitchen Utilities Products

Salary Negotiable

Fresher may also apply

Contact – 7889668855

Whatsapp Your Latest Resume

SARVODHYA PUBLIC SCHOOL POUNICHAK JAMMU

REQUIRED

1. Vice Principal (MA/MSc B.Ed with five years experience)

2. Co-ordinator (MA/MSc with three years experience)

Contact office before 20-03-2021 (10.00 AM to 12. noon)

For Details Contact

(9911015117)

Email (Sarvodayapublicschool2014@gmail.com)

ADMISSION COUNSELLOR/MARKETING EXECUTIVE REQUIRED :-

1) Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 3 Years Experience as admission Counsellor.

2) Marketing Executive Graduate With Minimum 1 year Experience

Mail CV at:- ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com

Contact – 9682352734, 9622448630

required

X RAY TECHNITION

AT GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT

9622322322

PART/FULL TIME EARN

EXTRA INCOME

WORK FROM HOME

Students, Housewives, Retired Persons, Businessman

7006984094

One Call can Change Your Life