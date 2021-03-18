Employment March 18, 2021

URGENT REQUIRED

Computer Opertor – 10,000+

Courier Boys – 10,000 + Petrol

Good incentive + Mobile charges + PF + ESI

Accountant – 12,000 (M/F)

Tellecaller (10) – (8,000+) (F)

Sales Executive – 10,000+

Packing Boys – 12,000+ Accommodation

Contact : 9906300427, 8717095271

Opp. ITI Colg. Near Parshotam Rice Mills Shakti Nagar

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Driver for Personal Car for a Lady Doctor

Contact: 9726111165

REQUIRED

Required a news reporter cum anchor for reputed news Channel. Interested candidates may drop in their resume and work experience on whatsapp number:

91 7006640091/ 7889486061

Salary negotiable

Required

EARN FROM WHEREVER YOU ARE!

BRAINS DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE

REQUIRES 10 SALES EXECUTIVE

WITH GOOD COUNSELLING SKILLS

QUALIFICATION : 12TH ONWARDS

CONTACT : 8082937511

ADDRESS GREEN BELT PARK

GANDHI NAGAR

WAITER

REQUIRED

CONTACT NUMBER

9419891053

9419106007

VACANCY

Trained Accountant

Fully trained in tally ERP 9.0

Sales man – Experienced

(for Retail showroom of

Sanitary ware and tiles)

Trikuta Agencies, Opposite BSF Double Iron gate, Paloura, Jammu.

Contact : 9419181700, 9419109960

Urgently required

Urgentlly require a kitchen maid, and a house cleaning maid for a household in Bakshi Nagar of an elderly couple,good salary contact,

TIMING BETWEEN

8 AM TO 4PM

TANDONS 47 SHOPPING CENTRE, BAKSHI NAGAR, JAMMU, 9419187143

Bhartiya shiksha kender akalpur

requires urgently the following teaching staff.

English Teachers 2 Nos

Math Teachers 2 Nos

Science teachers 2 Nos

S. ST Teachers 2 Nos

MA, MSc, BA, BSc, B.Ed will be preferred.

Desirous applicants are advised to submit their Bio data alongwith qualification certificates within 15 days.

Contact Nos : 9622355584

9086726569

Urgently required

Store Incharge : 1 to 5 years of Exp.

Salary : 15 to 20 K

Counsellor- Graduate/Post Graduate- Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 10 to 15 K

Driver- LMV/Heavy- Salary 8 to 15 K

Production Supervisor- ITI or Diploma or B. Tech in Mechanical /Electrical/Electronics

Fresher- Salary : 10 to 15 K

Graphic Designer : 4 to 8 years of Exp.

94192-02815/94192-02817

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

Required

Need Computer operator cum helper at shop at

Machine Domana.

Contact What’s only

6005739189

Call:+91 60060 18542

Model Raja Public Hr. Sec. School

Vikas Nagar, Thathar Paloura

Jammu

Teachers Required

1. MA/MA B.Ed

2. BSc/B.Sc Non medical

3. BA/BA B.Ed

4. Nursery Trained

5. MA/ M.Sc Math

Apply within 05 days alongwith qualification certificates.

O. S Manhas

M No. 94191-96150

H L Chandel 9796495386

A MULTI LOCATION FOOD PROCESSING COMPANY HAVING ITS OFFICES AND FACTORIES AT BARI BRAHMANA, DELHI, GHAZIABAD AND NOIDA REQUIRES FOLLOWING STAFF FOR ITS EXPANSION

* QC Executive/Manager (2 No.)

Qualification :- B. Tech/BSc (Food Technology), BSc/MSc Chemistry and above.

Working Exp:- Min. 3 to 5 Years in Foods Industry.

PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME/BIO DATA AT

hrjmu@vkcnuts.com and Contact No.

01923-220292, 222738

Mob No. 9419783050 (JAMMU)

ACCOUNTANT AVAILABLE/ PART/FULL TIME

We are providing part time accounting services (ACCOUNTING, GST, INCOME TAX, PF, ESI RETURNS) and also data entry work in M.S WORD & EXCEL PROJECTS) at genuine rate in Jammu, Katra, Udhampur, Bari Brahamna, Vijaypur & Samba.

Contact No. 8899952492, 7006288925

Walk-in Interview

Pinkcuckoo.com

Required: Retail Store Manager for showroom

Prefered: Female candidate only

Education: 12th

Salary no bar for suitable candidate

Fatu Chowghan near Vardhman

7006111467