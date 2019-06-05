Employment June 5, 2019

SUPER SHAKTI STEEL

REQUIRED

1. Sales Officer (M) – 2 (Bike Must)

2. Computer Operator M/F – 1

Qualification: Graduation with Computer Tally.

3. Peon – 1

Office Add: Parmandal Morh, Birpur Link Road Near Power Station Bari Brahmna.

Office Mail ID: supershaktisteel@gmail.com

8700994077, 8512815220

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Job Jammu & Dubai

8th Pass, 10th Pass, 12th Pass Graduates apply

1) Accountant F/M, Counsellor, Computer Operators, Peon

2) Front Desk Executive, Receptionist, Driver

3) Office Coordinator, Office Incharge, Typist, Supervisor

4) Malls, Showrooms, M/F, Hotels, M/F, Bell Boys

5) Security Guard, Packing Boy, Helper, Delivery Boy

6) Dubai Job, (3 year Employment, Visa) 10th, 12th, Graduates apply

Ph: 9086193986

Required

A Dynamic Marketing Representative is immediately needed for

Marketing Electro Mechanical Products in Jammu Province, belonging to reputed MNC.

Salary: Commensurate with

expertise and experience.

Fresher can also apply

Please contact on 0191-2473336

between 10.30 am to 6.00 pm

JMC North Zone Group of India

is offering exciting career opportunities as :

1. Team Leader (M/F) – 5 No.

PG Must with experience

2. TElecaller (F) – 5 No.

Graduate with experience

3. Office Boy (M) – 2 No.

10+2 with experience

Interested candidates may send their resume

at jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com

Important: Please mentioned the Job Title you are applying for in the subject line of the email.

Submit before: 9th June, 2019

For related queries call: 9797323565, 8493094333

Job Opportunity

A Govt registered firm urgently required 84 boys & girls for office staff in Jammu & also in other districts.

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & above

Income : 12,000 to 22,500 P/M (as per Co. Rule)

So, come with your full Bio-Data at

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

Gumut Vivekanand Chowk

Opp Aggarwal Dharamshala

Cell No. 9622562691/ 9622356303

Required Boy

for official work

at

Purkhoo Jammu

Contact No.

9086199134

9622976789

JOIN LIC AS A CCA & get

Guaranteed Monthly stipend

of ` 6000/= + Commission

Ex-Servicemen, Pvt School Teachers, Unemployed, Housewives, Sales/Accounts Professionals can join

For Appointment Call :

9419125537 (M)

Job Opportunity

REQUIRED FEMALE/MALE WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND SPOKEN ENGLISH , OFFICE PURPOSE **SALARY NO BAR**

FOR TRINITYVAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOL MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES MAIL YOUR RESUME AT info@trinityvaastu.com

CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719

Urgently Required

Pharmacist : D.Pharma/B.Pharma

Fresher/Exp. Both Eligible

Salary No Bar for deserving candidate.

Computer Operator: Male/Female

12th/Graduate: Salary 8 to 12 thousand

Cashier/Supervisor: 1 to 3 years Exp.

Salary 10 to 12 thousand

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Earn Extra Income

Work Part or Full Time

1 or 2 Hour Daily

House Wives, Students, Job Person or Retired Person

Are Required

Call for More Details

Babita: 9530579680,

6283992727

Walk In Interview

Work: Consultant,

Industries wellness.

Required Limited Candidates

Qualification: 12th & above.

Monthly Income – 10,000-25000

Document compulsory – Aadhaar Car or Pan Card.

Contact No: 9055314910

Job Openings

Post | Vacancy | Qualification Needed | Salary Scale

Councillor (F) | BBA, BCA, BTech, MBA | 8,000 – 20,000 + intensive

Business Development Associate (BDA) | Graduate or MBA | 10,000-25,000 + intensive

Graphic Designer | Photoshop, Illustrator, Coral Draw | 8,000 – 22,000

Freshers can also apply

Designnama Academy

Shanti Complex, Kamla Palace Road, Jammu

9103505557