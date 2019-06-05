Employment June 5, 2019

SUPER SHAKTI STEEL
REQUIRED
1. Sales Officer (M) – 2 (Bike Must)
2. Computer Operator M/F – 1
Qualification: Graduation with Computer Tally.
3. Peon – 1
Office Add: Parmandal Morh, Birpur Link Road Near Power Station Bari Brahmna.
Office Mail ID: supershaktisteel@gmail.com
8700994077, 8512815220
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Job Jammu & Dubai
8th Pass, 10th Pass, 12th Pass Graduates apply
1) Accountant F/M, Counsellor, Computer Operators, Peon
2) Front Desk Executive, Receptionist, Driver
3) Office Coordinator, Office Incharge, Typist, Supervisor
4) Malls, Showrooms, M/F, Hotels, M/F, Bell Boys
5) Security Guard, Packing Boy, Helper, Delivery Boy
6) Dubai Job, (3 year Employment, Visa) 10th, 12th, Graduates apply
Ph: 9086193986
Required
A Dynamic Marketing Representative is immediately needed for
Marketing Electro Mechanical Products in Jammu Province, belonging to reputed MNC.
Salary: Commensurate with
expertise and experience.
Fresher can also apply
Please contact on 0191-2473336
between 10.30 am to 6.00 pm
JMC North Zone Group of India
is offering exciting career opportunities as :
1. Team Leader (M/F) – 5 No.
PG Must with experience
2. TElecaller (F) – 5 No.
Graduate with experience
3. Office Boy (M) – 2 No.
10+2 with experience
Interested candidates may send their resume
at jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
Important: Please mentioned the Job Title you are applying for in the subject line of the email.
Submit before: 9th June, 2019
For related queries call: 9797323565, 8493094333
Job Opportunity
A Govt registered firm urgently required 84 boys & girls for office staff in Jammu & also in other districts.
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & above
Income : 12,000 to 22,500 P/M (as per Co. Rule)
So, come with your full Bio-Data at
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
Gumut Vivekanand Chowk
Opp Aggarwal Dharamshala
Cell No. 9622562691/ 9622356303
Required Boy
for official work
at
Purkhoo Jammu
Contact No.
9086199134
9622976789
JOIN LIC AS A CCA & get
Guaranteed Monthly stipend
of ` 6000/= + Commission
Ex-Servicemen, Pvt School Teachers, Unemployed, Housewives, Sales/Accounts Professionals can join
For Appointment Call :
9419125537 (M)
Job Opportunity
REQUIRED FEMALE/MALE WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND SPOKEN ENGLISH , OFFICE PURPOSE **SALARY NO BAR**
FOR TRINITYVAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOL MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES MAIL YOUR RESUME AT info@trinityvaastu.com
CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719
Urgently Required
Pharmacist : D.Pharma/B.Pharma
Fresher/Exp. Both Eligible
Salary No Bar for deserving candidate.
Computer Operator: Male/Female
12th/Graduate: Salary 8 to 12 thousand
Cashier/Supervisor: 1 to 3 years Exp.
Salary 10 to 12 thousand
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Earn Extra Income
Work Part or Full Time
1 or 2 Hour Daily
House Wives, Students, Job Person or Retired Person
Are Required
Call for More Details
Babita: 9530579680,
6283992727
Walk In Interview
Work: Consultant,
Industries wellness.
Required Limited Candidates
Qualification: 12th & above.
Monthly Income – 10,000-25000
Document compulsory – Aadhaar Car or Pan Card.
Contact No: 9055314910
Job Openings
Post | Vacancy | Qualification Needed | Salary Scale
Councillor (F) | BBA, BCA, BTech, MBA | 8,000 – 20,000 + intensive
Business Development Associate (BDA) | Graduate or MBA | 10,000-25,000 + intensive
Graphic Designer | Photoshop, Illustrator, Coral Draw | 8,000 – 22,000
Freshers can also apply
Designnama Academy
Shanti Complex, Kamla Palace Road, Jammu
9103505557
