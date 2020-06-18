Employment June 18, 2020

POST

Copier Corporation Plus Authorized Channel Partner for Canon (I) P Ltd. Jammu required Male/Female Office Assistant/ Computer Operator.

Eligibility: 10+2 with Diploma in Computer Sciences or Six months exp. of Handling Computer.

Office Timing 10-5 PM.

Pl. Walk in: From 17 to 23 June at:

Copier Corporation Plus

167-A, Nanak Ngr, Jammu

Cell: 9419623514 (O) 2430394

JOBS

REQUIRED HARDWORKING SALES / MARKETING EXECUTIVES FOR AN INDUSTRY/FACTORY, already worked in hardware line.

CANDIDATES HAVING BIKES OR TWO WHEELER CAN CALL/APPLY

CONTACT

9622992355

ebajar.in

Require

Office Executive Assistant – 1

Wordpress Website Operator – 1

Salary – Rs 9000- Rs 18000

Job Skills : English Communications, Marketing, Accounts, Administration Operations etc.

Send Resume with whatsapp No. on ebajar88@gmail.com

Urgently Required

RMO (BAMS/MBBS) with min/max experience. Fresher candidates can also apply. Salary negotiable.

Maharishi Dayanand Hospital & MRC

228, B. C Road, Rehari Chungi, Jammu

For more details & Contact at :

0191-2545225, 2576025

Required

A sales boy for Berger Paints

For district Rajouri

Min. Qualification- Graduation (any stream)

Age bar- 22-26 years

Priority will be given- local of Rajouri.

Contact: +91 98582 04399

+91 99062 37158

*Call between 12PM and 6PM

MEGA PLACEMENT DRIVE

1) Data Entry Opt. Qual – 12th/Gradu – 10 No’s

Salary 8K – 12K

2) Telle Callers – Qual – 12th/BA – 10 No’s

Sal 8K – 13K

3) Banking Jobs Qual – Grad/MBA – 10 No’s

Sal – 12K – 20K

4) Civil Engg. – Qual – Degree

Sal 12K – 20K Experienced

5) Welders – Salary 25K – 30K

SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICE

Bagri Mandi Chowk, Near Bikaner Sweets,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Mob: 9682567904, 7006221627

Required Staff

Modern Whitners

1. Microbiologist

2. Blow Moulding Operator

3. Data Entry Operator

Lane No. 2, Phase 1, SIDCO Industrial, COmplex Bari Brahmana, Samba

Mob.: 7006992469, 9055081121

Staff Required

1. Receptionist (Female)

2. Accountant (Tally Knowing)

3. Area Manager

4. Service Manager

5. Driver for Tata Ace

6. Two Wheeler Technicians.

Person having experience in Automobile sector can only apply.

Fresher please excuse.

Devika Hero

Dilli Kunjwani Bye Pass Greater Kailash Jammu

Mobile: 9086085859, 9086023203