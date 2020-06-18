Employment June 18, 2020

POST
Copier Corporation Plus Authorized Channel Partner for Canon (I) P Ltd. Jammu required Male/Female Office Assistant/ Computer Operator.
Eligibility: 10+2 with Diploma in Computer Sciences or Six months exp. of Handling Computer.
Office Timing 10-5 PM.
Pl. Walk in: From 17 to 23 June at:
Copier Corporation Plus
167-A, Nanak Ngr, Jammu
Cell: 9419623514 (O) 2430394
REQUIRED HARDWORKING SALES / MARKETING EXECUTIVES FOR AN INDUSTRY/FACTORY, already worked in hardware line.
CANDIDATES HAVING BIKES OR TWO WHEELER CAN CALL/APPLY
CONTACT
9622992355
Require
Office Executive Assistant – 1
Wordpress Website Operator – 1
Salary – Rs 9000- Rs 18000
Job Skills : English Communications, Marketing, Accounts, Administration Operations etc.
Send Resume with whatsapp No. on ebajar88@gmail.com
Urgently Required
RMO (BAMS/MBBS) with min/max experience. Fresher candidates can also apply. Salary negotiable.
Maharishi Dayanand Hospital & MRC
228, B. C Road, Rehari Chungi, Jammu
For more details & Contact at :
0191-2545225, 2576025
Required
A sales boy for Berger Paints
For district Rajouri
Min. Qualification- Graduation (any stream)
Age bar- 22-26 years
Priority will be given- local of Rajouri.
Contact: +91 98582 04399
+91 99062 37158
*Call between 12PM and 6PM
MEGA PLACEMENT DRIVE
1) Data Entry Opt. Qual – 12th/Gradu – 10 No’s
Salary 8K – 12K
2) Telle Callers – Qual – 12th/BA – 10 No’s
Sal 8K – 13K
3) Banking Jobs Qual – Grad/MBA – 10 No’s
Sal – 12K – 20K
4) Civil Engg. – Qual – Degree
Sal 12K – 20K Experienced
5) Welders – Salary 25K – 30K
SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICE
Bagri Mandi Chowk, Near Bikaner Sweets,
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
Mob: 9682567904, 7006221627
Required Staff
Modern Whitners
1. Microbiologist
2. Blow Moulding Operator
3. Data Entry Operator
Lane No. 2, Phase 1, SIDCO Industrial, COmplex Bari Brahmana, Samba
Mob.: 7006992469, 9055081121
Staff Required
1. Receptionist (Female)
2. Accountant (Tally Knowing)
3. Area Manager
4. Service Manager
5. Driver for Tata Ace
6. Two Wheeler Technicians.
Person having experience in Automobile sector can only apply.
Fresher please excuse.
Devika Hero
Dilli Kunjwani Bye Pass Greater Kailash Jammu
Mobile: 9086085859, 9086023203
