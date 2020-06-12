Employment June 12, 2020

JOB

Wanted Housekeeping boys for spraying disinfectant/ cleaning work.

Call 8492911156

Required

Required Experienced Accountant in office at Kaluchak area having knowledge of Computer Softwares, Tally, MS-Office etc along with Manual Accounting

Salary Negotiable for perfect candidates.

Contact :

9205013054

Required

“REQUIRED URGENTLY A MAID FOR COOKING AND MANAGING KITCHEN FOR AN ELDERLY COUPLE..8 AM TO 4 PM..FOR BAKSHI NAGAR..

CONTACT : 9419187143

GOOD SALARY

Urgent Requirement

Urgently Requirement of

2 Technician for

M/s Shrikul Tractors

National Highway 1 A Patli Morh, Samba, Jammu near Toll Plaza.

Contact:

7051164408, 9906006633

Mega Placement Drive

1. Data Entry Opt. Qual.- 12th/Grad – 10 Nos. Salary – 8K – 12K

2. Telle Callers- Qual.- 12th/BA- 10 Nos. Sal 8K-13K

3. Banking jobs- Qual.- Grad/MBA- 10 No’s

Sal: 12K-20K.

4. Civil Engg- Qual- Degree, Sal 12K-20K experienced

5. Welders – Salary 25K-30K

SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICE

Bagri Mandi Chowk, near Bikaner Sweets, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Mob.: 9682567904, 7006221627