Employment Jan 30, 2021

Required
Male/Female Trainee on stipend basis, having commerce background and knowledge of MS Word/Excel/Busy.
Preferably having own conveyance.
Contact:
CA Hardeep Aggarwal
Near AU Small Finance Bank,
Zorawar Singh Chowk,
780A-F, Sector 14, Nanak Nagar, Jammu
(M) 97964-20055
Required
A Female Receptionist (Smart & Intelligent) with Experience Required for Hotel Reception.
Contact: 9419184806
Required
Experienced Salesman
having knowledge of Plywood & Hardware materials for Showroom sales as well as outdoor marketing in Jammu
Contact :
9419197477
10.00 am to 8 pm
Required
peon
REQUIRED PEONS FOR OFFICE IN JANIPUR. INTERESTED MAY
CONTACT MOB. NO. 9797470404
VACANCY
Required a person with computer knowledge.
Preferably experience in handling of stock market trading is required.
Salary negotiable
contact: 9419114919
REQUIRED
MANAGER with work
experience for Banquet Hall
& Resort in Jammu
Salary Negotiable &
Must have Good Communication & Marketing Skills.
E-mail resume at
jandyaltrading@gmail.com
Required Staff
For Construction Co.
at Jammu
Accountant 5 yrs Exp.- 1 No.
Army Gunman – 2 Nos
Dumper Driver- 4 Nos
Required 207 on Monthly
Hiring Basis
Construction Supervisor 10 yrs Exp.
Mob. 7051201111
Required
pharmacist
For MNC at Jammu
B- Pharmacy- Five year Exp
D-Pharmacy- Five year Exp.
Contact :
6005776245
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Jammu Ph: 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.A/ B.A/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 4th to 7th 4 Posts
Subjects : English/Hindi/Science/Urdu
2. MA/BA/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 1st to 3rd 2 Posts
Subjects : All
3. Nursery Trained Tr/ Art & Craft Tr. 2 Posts
Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can Apply with Testimonials
V.S.K Hr. Sec School Mishriwala/
JK International School
Purkhoo Camp, Jammu
Required Teachers
English Math S. St.
Hindi Science Computer
Qualification : MA/M.Sc/ B.Ed
Principal -2 M.Ed
Managemenr
Mob. 9622188430, 9906283976
Required
A leading NBFC required field officer for its Jammu office who should be minimum graduate, holding a valid driving license. Job will be procuring financing business for the company and collection of its dues will be given attractive salary cum commission package and Two wheeler conveyance.
Interested to contact with full resume at Kamakhia Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd, United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu.
Contact No. 90864-87143
STAFF REQUIRED FOR PLACEMENT OFFICE
Office Incharge: Male / Female – Graduate / MBA – Fresher / Exp. Both.
Office Coordinator: Female – Graduate / MBA – Fresher / Exp. Both
Counsellor: Female – Graduate / MBA Fresher / Exp. Both
Tellecaller: +2/ Graduated Fresher / Exp.
Salary No bar for deserving candidates
Location: Gandhi Nagar
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
International BPO requires the
following for Australian Process.
1.Team Leader – 01(Min Experience:1 yr in TL Role with International BPO)
2.Sales Telecallers-03-(Min 1 Yr Experience in Telecalling role with international BPO)
Venue :- Greater Kailesh , Fawara Chowk, ICICI Bank building (1st Floor)
Date & Time:- 1st Feb 2021 ,11:00 PM to 1:00 PM -9796083338
Required
Only female staff (Very Urgent)
For reputed Institute
1. B.Sc, Nursing & B.Tech Candidates.
2. Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Bio, Sst, Science, Urdu & Computer Teacher.
3. Required Personality Development & Spoken English Trainer.
4. Required Coordiantor.
Venue: 119 A//D Green Belt Park,
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
C&W: 8082767075
BABA HELP SERVICE
Urgently Required
1. Male/ Female (2)
Housekeeping Gandhi Nagar and Talab Tillo area.
2. Work on Shop (2 Male), Panjtirthi Area.
Salary: 7000/- to 10,000/-
Contact: 9149565898
WANTED
MARKETING MANAGER: 01
5 yrs Successful ASM FMCG Experience must.
Salary negotiable
WhatsApp resume: 9086828507
Vacancy
Required Accountant/
Office Assistant No. 4
Minimum Graduate
Pref (F) B.Com/M.Com
At CA Office Trikuta Nagar
Contact :- 77808-37688