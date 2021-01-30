Employment Jan 30, 2021

Required

Male/Female Trainee on stipend basis, having commerce background and knowledge of MS Word/Excel/Busy.

Preferably having own conveyance.

Contact:

CA Hardeep Aggarwal

Near AU Small Finance Bank,

Zorawar Singh Chowk,

780A-F, Sector 14, Nanak Nagar, Jammu

(M) 97964-20055

Required

A Female Receptionist (Smart & Intelligent) with Experience Required for Hotel Reception.

Contact: 9419184806

Required

Experienced Salesman

having knowledge of Plywood & Hardware materials for Showroom sales as well as outdoor marketing in Jammu

Contact :

9419197477

10.00 am to 8 pm

Required

peon

REQUIRED PEONS FOR OFFICE IN JANIPUR. INTERESTED MAY

CONTACT MOB. NO. 9797470404

VACANCY

Required a person with computer knowledge.

Preferably experience in handling of stock market trading is required.

Salary negotiable

contact: 9419114919

REQUIRED

MANAGER with work

experience for Banquet Hall

& Resort in Jammu

Salary Negotiable &

Must have Good Communication & Marketing Skills.

E-mail resume at

jandyaltrading@gmail.com

Required Staff

For Construction Co.

at Jammu

Accountant 5 yrs Exp.- 1 No.

Army Gunman – 2 Nos

Dumper Driver- 4 Nos

Required 207 on Monthly

Hiring Basis

Construction Supervisor 10 yrs Exp.

Mob. 7051201111

Required

pharmacist

For MNC at Jammu

B- Pharmacy- Five year Exp

D-Pharmacy- Five year Exp.

Contact :

6005776245

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Jammu Ph: 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/ B.A/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 4th to 7th 4 Posts

Subjects : English/Hindi/Science/Urdu

2. MA/BA/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 1st to 3rd 2 Posts

Subjects : All

3. Nursery Trained Tr/ Art & Craft Tr. 2 Posts

Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can Apply with Testimonials

V.S.K Hr. Sec School Mishriwala/

JK International School

Purkhoo Camp, Jammu

Required Teachers

English Math S. St.

Hindi Science Computer

Qualification : MA/M.Sc/ B.Ed

Principal -2 M.Ed

Managemenr

Mob. 9622188430, 9906283976

Required

A leading NBFC required field officer for its Jammu office who should be minimum graduate, holding a valid driving license. Job will be procuring financing business for the company and collection of its dues will be given attractive salary cum commission package and Two wheeler conveyance.

Interested to contact with full resume at Kamakhia Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd, United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu.

Contact No. 90864-87143

STAFF REQUIRED FOR PLACEMENT OFFICE

Office Incharge: Male / Female – Graduate / MBA – Fresher / Exp. Both.

Office Coordinator: Female – Graduate / MBA – Fresher / Exp. Both

Counsellor: Female – Graduate / MBA Fresher / Exp. Both

Tellecaller: +2/ Graduated Fresher / Exp.

Salary No bar for deserving candidates

Location: Gandhi Nagar

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

International BPO requires the

following for Australian Process.

1.Team Leader – 01(Min Experience:1 yr in TL Role with International BPO)

2.Sales Telecallers-03-(Min 1 Yr Experience in Telecalling role with international BPO)

Venue :- Greater Kailesh , Fawara Chowk, ICICI Bank building (1st Floor)

Date & Time:- 1st Feb 2021 ,11:00 PM to 1:00 PM -9796083338

Required

Only female staff (Very Urgent)

For reputed Institute

1. B.Sc, Nursing & B.Tech Candidates.

2. Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Bio, Sst, Science, Urdu & Computer Teacher.

3. Required Personality Development & Spoken English Trainer.

4. Required Coordiantor.

Venue: 119 A//D Green Belt Park,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

C&W: 8082767075

BABA HELP SERVICE

Urgently Required

1. Male/ Female (2)

Housekeeping Gandhi Nagar and Talab Tillo area.

2. Work on Shop (2 Male), Panjtirthi Area.

Salary: 7000/- to 10,000/-

Contact: 9149565898

WANTED

MARKETING MANAGER: 01

5 yrs Successful ASM FMCG Experience must.

Salary negotiable

WhatsApp resume: 9086828507

Vacancy

Required Accountant/

Office Assistant No. 4

Minimum Graduate

Pref (F) B.Com/M.Com

At CA Office Trikuta Nagar

Contact :- 77808-37688