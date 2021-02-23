Employment Feb 23, 2021

ARA6 News Required*

1.Video editor:-2M/F.1 Year exp. is must)

2.News Reader:-2M/F( min. 1 Year exp. is must)

3.News Anchor:-2F( min. 1 Year exp.)

4.Reporter:-in all district of J&K( min. 1 Year exp.)

5.cameraman( min. 1 Year)

6.HR:-MBA(2year of exp.)

7.Receptionist:-F(Graduation)(1 year exp.)

E-mail id:- arafm0006@gmail.com

Contact no. :-9419943008,962087787

Add. :- Maloofa Complex near Nissan Showroom, Jammu.

Interview Timing:- 01:00P.M. to 4:00P.M.

Trainer required

Cutting & Tailoring

For Past Time @ Shastri Nagar

Having adequate experience

Salary – 5000 – 7500/-

4-5 hrs Job

Upload ur cv—

hiitjammu@gmail.com

Contact:- 9419123417

WANTED

URGENTLY REQUIRED EXPERIENCED

LAB. TECHNICIAN FOR

DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORY.

SALARY STARTING 7K – 8K

HRS 8 AM TO 2 PM.

9018862510

PART/FULL TIME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

WORK FROM HOME

EVERY ONE CAN APPLY

STUDENTS, HOUSEWIVES, JOB PERSONS, RETIRED PERSONS, BUSINESSMAN.

7006984094

ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE

Operation & Sales Job in Banks Top Recruiters

All private banks

Qualification: Min. Graduation.

Salary : 20k to 45k/m.

Age: 20- 28 yrs.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

Job Location: J&k, Pb, Hp, NCR etc.

www.quickerjob.in

8899408151 7006223526

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

1. COUNSELOR

2.MARKETING EXECUTIVE

3.Academic Coordinator(Preferably KAS/UPSC background)

4. OFFICE BOY

5. COOK FOR GUEST HOUSE(FOOD AND ACCOMMODATION WILL BE PROVIDED)

For more info please

call: 8715823064

URGENTLY REQUIRED

HR EXECUTIVE : MALE , Fresher-MBA.

Salary: 10 Thousand.

PURCHASE EXECUTIVE: 1 to 3 Years of Exp. Salary: 18 to 20 K.

ELECTRICIAN: 1 To 5 year of Exp.

Salary : 15 k.

MACHINE OPERATOR: ITI/Diploma, Mechanical/ Electrical, Salary : 10 k.

90860 85464 hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Work from home

offline (handwritten)

part time/full time

Students, Housewives, Retired Persons, Job

Timing 10 am to 5 pm

Contact :

9596068618

REQUIRED STAFF

Retail Sales Person with minimum 5 years experiences well versed in Marg Software Contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm – 2no.

M/s Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank

Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485

JMD PLACEMENT SERVICE

FOR ALL SKILLED, UNSKILLED, TECHNICAL JOB REQUIREMENTS

* OFFICE STAFF

* IT JOBS

* TEACHING STAFF

* INDUSTRIAL JOBS

Main Road Opposite Women College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near Janta Fruit Ice Cream

Moble No.: 7217819340, 9797540035

Requirement

Staff required in Advocate Office situated at Kanak Mandi, Jammu from 9:30 A.M. to 7:30 P.M.

1. Male Candidate for the post of Tally or Busy operator

2. Male candidate for the post of Computer operator

3. Male candidate for the post of Office boy

Contact Details :- 94191-86392/95967-33577

Business Opportunity

Apne Extra Income ke Sapne ko poora karne ka Golden Chance!!

Tezi se badalte Trends ka Laabh/Advantage lain!!

Wellness Industry aap ke Jeevan ko badalne ki Shamta/Taqat rakhta hai!!

Housewife, Employed, Retired, Students – Urgently Contact –

MISSION21 –

Call Now #9871955884

#9560288844

“ONE MEETING CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE ”

Required

Require Accountant for the manufacturing unit at Bari Brahmna having relevant experience in Busy Software and GST Returns.

For Interview call us at

9070049163

(Mali / Gardner)

Permanently required to maintain Vegetable garden and Park in Bari Brahaman Industrial area. Experienced person from nearby location kindly contact below mention phone number.

Cell: +91 9622052999