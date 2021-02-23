Employment Feb 23, 2021

ARA6 News Required*
1.Video editor:-2M/F.1 Year exp. is must)
2.News Reader:-2M/F( min. 1 Year exp. is must)
3.News Anchor:-2F( min. 1 Year exp.)
4.Reporter:-in all district of J&K( min. 1 Year exp.)
5.cameraman( min. 1 Year)
6.HR:-MBA(2year of exp.)
7.Receptionist:-F(Graduation)(1 year exp.)
E-mail id:- arafm0006@gmail.com
Contact no. :-9419943008,962087787
Add. :- Maloofa Complex near Nissan Showroom, Jammu.
Interview Timing:- 01:00P.M. to 4:00P.M.
Trainer required
Cutting & Tailoring
For Past Time @ Shastri Nagar
Having adequate experience
Salary – 5000 – 7500/-
4-5 hrs Job
Upload ur cv—
hiitjammu@gmail.com
Contact:- 9419123417
WANTED
URGENTLY REQUIRED EXPERIENCED
LAB. TECHNICIAN FOR
DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORY.
SALARY STARTING 7K – 8K
HRS 8 AM TO 2 PM.
9018862510
PART/FULL TIME
EARN EXTRA INCOME
WORK FROM HOME
EVERY ONE CAN APPLY
STUDENTS, HOUSEWIVES, JOB PERSONS, RETIRED PERSONS, BUSINESSMAN.
7006984094
ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE
Operation & Sales Job in Banks Top Recruiters
All private banks
Qualification: Min. Graduation.
Salary : 20k to 45k/m.
Age: 20- 28 yrs.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
Job Location: J&k, Pb, Hp, NCR etc.
www.quickerjob.in
8899408151 7006223526
Chanakya IAS Academy
Requirement
1. COUNSELOR
2.MARKETING EXECUTIVE
3.Academic Coordinator(Preferably KAS/UPSC background)
4. OFFICE BOY
5. COOK FOR GUEST HOUSE(FOOD AND ACCOMMODATION WILL BE PROVIDED)
For more info please
call: 8715823064
URGENTLY REQUIRED
HR EXECUTIVE : MALE , Fresher-MBA.
Salary: 10 Thousand.
PURCHASE EXECUTIVE: 1 to 3 Years of Exp. Salary: 18 to 20 K.
ELECTRICIAN: 1 To 5 year of Exp.
Salary : 15 k.
MACHINE OPERATOR: ITI/Diploma, Mechanical/ Electrical, Salary : 10 k.
90860 85464 hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Work from home
offline (handwritten)
part time/full time
Students, Housewives, Retired Persons, Job
Timing 10 am to 5 pm
Contact :
9596068618
REQUIRED STAFF
Retail Sales Person with minimum 5 years experiences well versed in Marg Software Contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm – 2no.
M/s Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank
Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485
JMD PLACEMENT SERVICE
FOR ALL SKILLED, UNSKILLED, TECHNICAL JOB REQUIREMENTS
* OFFICE STAFF
* IT JOBS
* TEACHING STAFF
* INDUSTRIAL JOBS
Main Road Opposite Women College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near Janta Fruit Ice Cream
Moble No.: 7217819340, 9797540035
Requirement
Staff required in Advocate Office situated at Kanak Mandi, Jammu from 9:30 A.M. to 7:30 P.M.
1. Male Candidate for the post of Tally or Busy operator
2. Male candidate for the post of Computer operator
3. Male candidate for the post of Office boy
Contact Details :- 94191-86392/95967-33577
Business Opportunity
Apne Extra Income ke Sapne ko poora karne ka Golden Chance!!
Tezi se badalte Trends ka Laabh/Advantage lain!!
Wellness Industry aap ke Jeevan ko badalne ki Shamta/Taqat rakhta hai!!
Housewife, Employed, Retired, Students – Urgently Contact –
MISSION21 –
Call Now #9871955884
#9560288844
“ONE MEETING CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE ”
Required
Require Accountant for the manufacturing unit at Bari Brahmna having relevant experience in Busy Software and GST Returns.
For Interview call us at
9070049163
(Mali / Gardner)
Permanently required to maintain Vegetable garden and Park in Bari Brahaman Industrial area. Experienced person from nearby location kindly contact below mention phone number.
Cell: +91 9622052999