Employment Feb 1, 2021

Only female staff (Very Urgent)
For reputed Institute
1. B.Sc, Nursing & B.Tech Candidates.
2. Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Bio, Sst, Science, Urdu & Computer Teacher.
3. Required Personality Development & Spoken English Trainer.
4. Required Coordiantor.
Venue: 119 A//D Green Belt Park,
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
C&W: 7006749002, 8082767075
A leading NBFC required field officer for its Jammu office who should be minimum graduate, holding a valid driving license. Job will be procuring financing business for the company and collection of its dues will be given attractive salary cum commission package and Two wheeler conveyance.
Interested to contact with full resume at Kamakhia Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd, United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu.
Contact No. 90864-87143
Vacancy
Required Accountant/
Office Assistant No. 4
Minimum Graduate
Pref (F) B.Com/M.Com
At CA Office Trikuta Nagar
Contact :- 77808-37688
DEWAN DEVI HR. SEC. SCHOOL Affiliated to J&KBOSE
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Application are invited from highly competent and experienced candidates.
PRE-PRIMARY: Nursery to UKG Trained Teachers.
ACTIVITY TEACHER: Arts/ Crafts/ S.U.P.W./ Music/ Dance.
PHYSICAL TRAINER: B.P.Ed/ M.P.Ed.
• Interested candidates should have basic computer knowledge.
• Candidates can submit their resume along with passport photos & photocopies of their degree certificates at the school office before 10-02-2021.
• Salary will be commensurate with qualification and experience.
Rajpura Mangotrian, Jammu
Tel.: 0191-2581319, 9419182603
E-mail: dewandevischool@gmail.com
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
No. Qual. Salary
1) Bank Jobs 10 Grad 15+
Pvt Banks only
2) ITJobs 20 10th 10+
3) Industry Jobs 10 10th 10+
4) C/Care Telle Callers 10 10th 10+
M/Exe. Sales Exe.
5) Security Jobs 10 10th 10+
Office Jobs
Showroom Exe. C/OPT
6) Peon, Office Boy, Helper 10 8th 8+
7) Data Entry Jobs 10 10th 8+
Venue: SeemaJobdotcom (Regd.) (M) 7006723093
Urgently Required
Drivers (PSV) – 10,000 – 12,000
Accountant- 10,000 – 15,000/-
Packing boy 10,000- 12,000/-
M/F Home Servant – 8,000 – 10,000/-
Office boy – 7000 – onwards
Tally caller – 6,000 – 7000/-
Counseller – 8,000 – 10,000/-
Courier boy – 8500 – 10,000/- + Pet
Sales boy – 9,000 – 10,000/-
Contact: 7780945182
WANTED
Area Sales Manager (FMCG): 01
Successful, Disciplined & experienced need apply
Salary the best for deserving candidate.
Wats app resume:
9086828507
REQUIRED
For a Leading Pharmaceutical Distribution Comp in Jammu City
Female Computer Operators -2
(Graduate /Good knowledge of MS Word and Internet)
Male Runners for Marketing-3
(Min Qualification 12th)
Contact: Meditech
9419184824
“Female physiotherapy assistant required’’
1. Must be BPT in Physiotherapy
2. Salary negotiable
“Gole Puli Talab Tillo,
9419836691, 9149700732’’
Required
pharmacist
For MNC at Jammu
B- Pharmacy- Five year Exp
D-Pharmacy- Five year Exp.
Contact :
6005776245
Assistant needed
for Doctors Clinic
at
Shastri Nagar Jammu
The candidate must have knowledge of Computer
Contact :
Phone No. 7006483613
9419185400
Urgently Required
A Govt Registered Firm requires 82 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu & other districts of J&K UT.
Note : Freshers can also apply
Income : 12400 to 18600 P/M
(As per Co. Rule)
Qualification :8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation PG
So, Come with your full Biodata at
MLCC
824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu
near Bata Showroom
Cell No. 9906029039, 9796256081
Required
1. Accountant Cum Manual Billing,
Experienced, (M/F) (2)
2. Accountant Cum Computer Billing, Experienced, (Busy knowing) (M/F) (2)
3. Van Driver (Load Carrier) – (1)
4. Shop Worker (Qualification 5th to 12th) (5)
5. Female Worker (For House Work)
(Baby Care) (1)
M/S BOOK PALACE OPP. HARI MANDIR
REHARI COLONY JAMMU
Cont :- 8082160733, 7006196552
HERBAL MASSAGE
(THERAPEutic)
AT HOME OR CENTRE
ONE HOUR SESSION.
(BY APPOINTMENT ONLY)
SLOTS : 4 PM TO 8 PM
ATTRACTIVE RATES
Starting from Rs 400/- onwards.
ONLY FOR MALES BY MALES
CONTACT : 8715866444
Medivista Health Care
5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu
JOB JOB
Job in leading pizza company for delivery
salary upto 9000 to 15000 per month
PF+ESI+BONUS+INSURANCE
FACILITY
fuel and bike will be given by company
Driving license is must
Contact :
8968696492, 9780404092, 9779134355
Required Staff
1. Nurses (M/F) – 8000-9000/- PM.
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2. Patient Attendents/ NO’s M/F 7000-8000 PM. (Fresher or Experience).
Shifts Available: Day or Night Shift.
Contact at: 308-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
8716949388, 7006832169
Note: “Available Free Food & Accommodation for Day Night Shift”
STAFF REQUIRED
1 Accountant M/F. Computer Operator. Helper.
2 Salesman. Office in charge. Office Executive.
3.Billing operator. Office. Receptionist
Interview 1 to 3 February
Ph. 9086193986
Recruitment Agency
Urgently Required
For Dubai, Quafco, Qattar
Work Permit 2 Year
Post Salary
1. Manager – 3000 AED +OT
2. DUCKMAN – 2000AED + OT
3. Electrician – 2000AED + OT
4. Supervisior(Welding) – 25,00-3000 AED + OT
5. Factory Helper- 1800AED + OT
6. PLUMBER – 1800AED + OT
7. Waiter – 1700AED + OT
Email id:-flyhig00@gmail.com
Contact us on:- 9622087787, 9419943008
Add.:-141-A,Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
