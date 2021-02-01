Employment Feb 1, 2021

Required

Only female staff (Very Urgent)

For reputed Institute

1. B.Sc, Nursing & B.Tech Candidates.

2. Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Bio, Sst, Science, Urdu & Computer Teacher.

3. Required Personality Development & Spoken English Trainer.

4. Required Coordiantor.

Venue: 119 A//D Green Belt Park,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

C&W: 7006749002, 8082767075

Required

A leading NBFC required field officer for its Jammu office who should be minimum graduate, holding a valid driving license. Job will be procuring financing business for the company and collection of its dues will be given attractive salary cum commission package and Two wheeler conveyance.

Interested to contact with full resume at Kamakhia Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd, United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu.

Contact No. 90864-87143

Vacancy

Required Accountant/

Office Assistant No. 4

Minimum Graduate

Pref (F) B.Com/M.Com

At CA Office Trikuta Nagar

Contact :- 77808-37688

DEWAN DEVI HR. SEC. SCHOOL Affiliated to J&KBOSE

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Application are invited from highly competent and experienced candidates.

PRE-PRIMARY: Nursery to UKG Trained Teachers.

ACTIVITY TEACHER: Arts/ Crafts/ S.U.P.W./ Music/ Dance.

PHYSICAL TRAINER: B.P.Ed/ M.P.Ed.

• Interested candidates should have basic computer knowledge.

• Candidates can submit their resume along with passport photos & photocopies of their degree certificates at the school office before 10-02-2021.

• Salary will be commensurate with qualification and experience.

Rajpura Mangotrian, Jammu

Tel.: 0191-2581319, 9419182603

E-mail: dewandevischool@gmail.com

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

No. Qual. Salary

1) Bank Jobs 10 Grad 15+

Pvt Banks only

2) ITJobs 20 10th 10+

3) Industry Jobs 10 10th 10+

4) C/Care Telle Callers 10 10th 10+

M/Exe. Sales Exe.

5) Security Jobs 10 10th 10+

Office Jobs

Showroom Exe. C/OPT

6) Peon, Office Boy, Helper 10 8th 8+

7) Data Entry Jobs 10 10th 8+

Venue: SeemaJobdotcom (Regd.) (M) 7006723093

Urgently Required

Drivers (PSV) – 10,000 – 12,000

Accountant- 10,000 – 15,000/-

Packing boy 10,000- 12,000/-

M/F Home Servant – 8,000 – 10,000/-

Office boy – 7000 – onwards

Tally caller – 6,000 – 7000/-

Counseller – 8,000 – 10,000/-

Courier boy – 8500 – 10,000/- + Pet

Sales boy – 9,000 – 10,000/-

Contact: 7780945182

WANTED

Area Sales Manager (FMCG): 01

Successful, Disciplined & experienced need apply

Salary the best for deserving candidate.

Wats app resume:

9086828507

REQUIRED

For a Leading Pharmaceutical Distribution Comp in Jammu City

Female Computer Operators -2

(Graduate /Good knowledge of MS Word and Internet)

Male Runners for Marketing-3

(Min Qualification 12th)

Contact: Meditech

9419184824

“Female physiotherapy assistant required’’

1. Must be BPT in Physiotherapy

2. Salary negotiable

“Gole Puli Talab Tillo,

9419836691, 9149700732’’

Required

pharmacist

For MNC at Jammu

B- Pharmacy- Five year Exp

D-Pharmacy- Five year Exp.

Contact :

6005776245

Assistant needed

for Doctors Clinic

at

Shastri Nagar Jammu

The candidate must have knowledge of Computer

Contact :

Phone No. 7006483613

9419185400

Urgently Required

A Govt Registered Firm requires 82 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu & other districts of J&K UT.

Note : Freshers can also apply

Income : 12400 to 18600 P/M

(As per Co. Rule)

Qualification :8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation PG

So, Come with your full Biodata at

MLCC

824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

near Bata Showroom

Cell No. 9906029039, 9796256081

Required

1. Accountant Cum Manual Billing,

Experienced, (M/F) (2)

2. Accountant Cum Computer Billing, Experienced, (Busy knowing) (M/F) (2)

3. Van Driver (Load Carrier) – (1)

4. Shop Worker (Qualification 5th to 12th) (5)

5. Female Worker (For House Work)

(Baby Care) (1)

M/S BOOK PALACE OPP. HARI MANDIR

REHARI COLONY JAMMU

Cont :- 8082160733, 7006196552

HERBAL MASSAGE

(THERAPEutic)

AT HOME OR CENTRE

ONE HOUR SESSION.

(BY APPOINTMENT ONLY)

SLOTS : 4 PM TO 8 PM

ATTRACTIVE RATES

Starting from Rs 400/- onwards.

ONLY FOR MALES BY MALES

CONTACT : 8715866444

Medivista Health Care

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu

JOB JOB

Job in leading pizza company for delivery

salary upto 9000 to 15000 per month

PF+ESI+BONUS+INSURANCE

FACILITY

fuel and bike will be given by company

Driving license is must

Contact :

8968696492, 9780404092, 9779134355

Required Staff

1. Nurses (M/F) – 8000-9000/- PM.

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. Patient Attendents/ NO’s M/F 7000-8000 PM. (Fresher or Experience).

Shifts Available: Day or Night Shift.

Contact at: 308-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

8716949388, 7006832169

Note: “Available Free Food & Accommodation for Day Night Shift”

STAFF REQUIRED

1 Accountant M/F. Computer Operator. Helper.

2 Salesman. Office in charge. Office Executive.

3.Billing operator. Office. Receptionist

Interview 1 to 3 February

Ph. 9086193986

Recruitment Agency

Urgently Required

For Dubai, Quafco, Qattar

Work Permit 2 Year

Post Salary

1. Manager – 3000 AED +OT

2. DUCKMAN – 2000AED + OT

3. Electrician – 2000AED + OT

4. Supervisior(Welding) – 25,00-3000 AED + OT

5. Factory Helper- 1800AED + OT

6. PLUMBER – 1800AED + OT

7. Waiter – 1700AED + OT

Email id:-flyhig00@gmail.com

Contact us on:- 9622087787, 9419943008

Add.:-141-A,Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

DEWAN DEVI HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Affiliated to J&KBOSE

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Application are invited from highly competent

and experienced candidates.

TGT: Math’s/English/Science/Hindi/SST/Urdu

PGT: Education/Sociology/Urdu

COMP. TEACHER: BCA/MCA/BSc IT/MSc IT

*Interested candidates should have basic computer knowledge.

*Candidates can submit their resume along with passport photo & photocopies of their degree certificates at the school office before 10-02-2021.

*Salary will be commensurate with qualification and experience.

Rajpura Mangotrian, Jammu

Tel: 0191-2581319, 9419182603

E-mail: dewandevischool@gmail.com