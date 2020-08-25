Employment Aug 25, 2020

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For day or night shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

8716949388, 7006832169

Earn at Home

Earning Rs 1.32 crore

Minimum investment

Rs 1320/ monthly

Required business for M.L.M Project only for business minded person’s

Contact us: 9906155071

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Required

Technician for

Auth. Philips Service Centre

Appliances/ Audio

Phone: 9419155835

Required

1. Teachers for Classes 8th to 12th.

Phy : Chem: Math: Bio : Eng :

For Coaching Centres outside Jmu

Sal : Min 30+ Exp. Min : 3 to 4 yrs

2. Associate Mgr Female, Well Edu, Exp & Matured Age Min 35

Facilities : Food +Accomodation

Send Ur Resume Upto 30th Aug.

careermindhrm@gmail.com

Enquiries at : 8082003652

Urgently REQUIRED

Executive/Sr. Maintance Engineer – ITI/Diploma/Degree in Electrical- 2 to 8 years Exp. Salary -15 to 55 K

Accounts Executive/Manager : 1 to 10 years

Exp. Salary 15 to 35 K

APPRENTICE: ITI/Diploma/B. Tech in Mechanical/Electrical/E&C/Plumber

Salary 9 K 10 Vacancy

90860-85474/80825-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Job Vacancy

A Govt Registered firm requires 30 boys/girls for official and Non official work in Jammu.

Note : Freshers can also apply.

Free Hostel for Boys and Girls separately

Qualification : 8th 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income : 8000 to 15000 p/m

(As per Co. Rule)

Come with your Biodata

at MLCC

Vivekanand Chowk, Opposite Agarwal Dharamshala Gumat Jammu

Contact No. 7006014214, 9682626861

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. 12th, Graduates Computer knowing (10 no) 8 k to 12 k

2. Computer Operator (5 no) 10 k

3. Civil Engg/Mechanical (5 no) 10 k

4. Receptionist (5 no) 7 k to 8 k

5. Marketing Executive (10 no) 10 k to 15 k.

6. Medical Assistant / GNM (6 no)

Contact. 7051531025

TEACHERS REQUIRED URGENTLY

MATHS(11th, 12th, Arithmetic)

PG English (Cbse experienced)

PG (HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY, COMPUTER, ECONOMICS, POLITICAL SCIENCE)

SCIENCE TEACHERS (UPTO 10 TH CLASS)

REASONING TEACHER FOR BANK SSC EXAMS

CALL/WHATSAPP 7006146250

(BEST SALARY FOR DESERVING CANDIDATE )

Email I’d- roopav.gupta007@yahoo.com