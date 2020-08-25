Employment Aug 25, 2020

Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For day or night shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
8716949388, 7006832169
Earn at Home
Earning Rs 1.32 crore
Minimum investment
Rs 1320/ monthly
Required business for M.L.M Project only for business minded person’s
Contact us: 9906155071
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Required
Technician for
Auth. Philips Service Centre
Appliances/ Audio
Phone: 9419155835
Required
1. Teachers for Classes 8th to 12th.
Phy : Chem: Math: Bio : Eng :
For Coaching Centres outside Jmu
Sal : Min 30+ Exp. Min : 3 to 4 yrs
2. Associate Mgr Female, Well Edu, Exp & Matured Age Min 35
Facilities : Food +Accomodation
Send Ur Resume Upto 30th Aug.
careermindhrm@gmail.com
Enquiries at : 8082003652
Urgently REQUIRED
Executive/Sr. Maintance Engineer – ITI/Diploma/Degree in Electrical- 2 to 8 years Exp. Salary -15 to 55 K
Accounts Executive/Manager : 1 to 10 years
Exp. Salary 15 to 35 K
APPRENTICE: ITI/Diploma/B. Tech in Mechanical/Electrical/E&C/Plumber
Salary 9 K 10 Vacancy
90860-85474/80825-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Job Vacancy
A Govt Registered firm requires 30 boys/girls for official and Non official work in Jammu.
Note : Freshers can also apply.
Free Hostel for Boys and Girls separately
Qualification : 8th 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income : 8000 to 15000 p/m
(As per Co. Rule)
Come with your Biodata
at MLCC
Vivekanand Chowk, Opposite Agarwal Dharamshala Gumat Jammu
Contact No. 7006014214, 9682626861
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. 12th, Graduates Computer knowing (10 no) 8 k to 12 k
2. Computer Operator (5 no) 10 k
3. Civil Engg/Mechanical (5 no) 10 k
4. Receptionist (5 no) 7 k to 8 k
5. Marketing Executive (10 no) 10 k to 15 k.
6. Medical Assistant / GNM (6 no)
Contact. 7051531025
TEACHERS REQUIRED URGENTLY
MATHS(11th, 12th, Arithmetic)
PG English (Cbse experienced)
PG (HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY, COMPUTER, ECONOMICS, POLITICAL SCIENCE)
SCIENCE TEACHERS (UPTO 10 TH CLASS)
REASONING TEACHER FOR BANK SSC EXAMS
CALL/WHATSAPP 7006146250
(BEST SALARY FOR DESERVING CANDIDATE )
Email I’d- roopav.gupta007@yahoo.com
