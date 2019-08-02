Employment Aug 2, 2019

Faculty Required

for 1-2 hrs to teach

Chemistry to CBSE

students for 11th class.

Minimum Salary 10,000/-

Dr. Kalam’s Educational Hub

Sidhra, Jammu.

Contact at Mob: 9797333736,7006384234

Required

MAID

full time 24×7

Salary 9000 + Food+ Lodging

For NITCO Lane Area

For Details Contact:

8715866444

Required

Qualified

Male Multi Purpose Health Workers for at Home

Patient Care Services

Contact: 8715866444

or visit Medivista Healthcare

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu

Urgently Required

HDFC Bank: Sales Executive & BDM in Jammu & Srinagar 18000+

Councellor 10,000+

Driver 12,000+

Accountant 20,000+

Sales Executive – 9,000+

Hospitality Boys – 8000+ACC

Security Guard – 11,000+

Tellecaller – 8000+

Store Incharge 12,000+

Contact Miss Diya 9906300427

No Half Salary

REQUIRED

OFFICE EXECUTIVE

No.- 2

Industry Type- Recruitment

Experience- Fresher/ 1 year

Qualification – Graduate / MBA

Salary – Negotiable

Contact – 9990011643

Office – Aatish Management Consultants (OPC) Private Limited, Bhagwati Nagar

Required Business Partner’s

Earn 1.32 crore cash reward’s

& Monthly Income

Without Selling Any Product’s

Also required Marketing Executive – 2 No’s

Salary : 8000+ Incentive

Contact: 9906155071, 7889872671

Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Helper – 5, Driver – 5, Maid – 5, Nursing – 5

Special Required Salesman and Networker (Male/Female)

Note: Food & Accommodation Available

Contact: 9596202336, 8716071784

REQUIRE

2 Acre Land on lease basis for Banquet Hall.

* Party is non local

* Location: Jammu & Nearby areas i.e. Jagti, Sidhra, Bantalab, Birpur, Akhnoor Road, Bari Brahmana etc. etc….

JK Property, 9622347444

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR INDUSTRY

Accounts Executive: 1 to 4 years exp in industry. Salary 10 to 20 thousand.

Sales Executive: 3 No. Graduate or PG with 1 to 3 years exp. in FMCG industry. Salary 15 to 20 thousand. 2 Vacancy for Jammu/1 for Kathua.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR INDUSTRY

1. CRO Female, Computer Opretr, Office coordinator :- Salary (10k to 14k)

2. MCA, BCA female for computer Opretr :- Salary (12k to 14k)

3. Dip in Mech & Elecl , ITI any stream :- Salary ( 9000/- to 12000/-)

4. Packing boy, Prmoter, Peon, Driver :- Salary ( 9000 to 13000).

Address:- sidco chowk bari brahmna

Contact no. 9622365951, 9796260300 ,7298663220,

Email. ID nmsjk2050@gmail.com

Bal Shishu Shiksha Kender

National Highway, Kaluchak

TEACHER REQUIRED

1. M.Sc (Math) / B.Ed – 01 Math Teacher

2. M.Sc/B.Sc, B.Ed – 01 Science Teacher

Interested candidates can submit their biodata in the school office between 9 AM and 1 PM.

Contact No: 9419108197

Staff Required

NEPHRO CARE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT &

GENERAL WARD

Applications are Required for the post :

Post Qualification Experience

RMO MBBS 2 Years

(Preferably ICU)

Staff Nurse GNM 2 Years

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

& QUALIFICATION

ELIGIBLE CANDIDATE MAY SEND THEIR CV OR SEND MAIL AT

228, BC ROAD, REHARI CHUNGI, JAMMU

Nephrointensivecareunit01@gmail.com

Phone No. 0191-2565479/8899249962

JOB OPPORTUNITY

JK Electric Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Jammu

is looking for the candidates in respect

of the following positions:

1. Safety Officers

Diploma in Safety Management.

2. Design Engineers

Diploma/ Degree in Engineering with proficiency in Auto Cad.

Candidates having experience in the respective fields shall be given preference.

Interested candidates can send their CV at hr@jkee.in within three days.

Manager (HR)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOR RESTAURANT

1. HELPER-05 M

2. COOK-05 M

3. DISH WASHER-05 M

4. FOA-05 M

5. R/BOY-05

CONTACT: 7006198884, 9086557703

FOR: MAYUR FAST FOOD, KATRA

Wanted

1) Laboratory Technician

2) Staff Nurse

3) Cook

Contact: 9149495487, 9419614466

ANNIZONE

Meadow of Angels

Pre School Rehari Branch

Requires

* Dance Trs/Casio Trs.

near J&K Bd. Rehari Jammu

Ph. No. 9797922717

HINDUSTAN SALES CORPORATION, JAMMU

Requires the following staff

1. Business Manager : MBA, having relevant experience in Marketing of Steel Doors and Windows

2. Businessman Manager : MBA, having relevant experience in selling of TMT Rebars in steel Industry.

3. Area Sales officer for Akhnoor, Udhampur & Ramban : Graduates (BA/B.Sc) with 1-2 years of Sales experience in steel Industry. Preference will be given to candidates residing in Akhnoor, Udhampur & Ramban

Own conveyance is a must

Rajnish Sharma

Mobile No. 9906681888

Email id : hscorp3@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIREMENT

Computer Billing Operators (Male)

For Depot Office

(Area Channi Ramma)

Salary Rs. 8,500/-

Preference will be given to

SAP operator

Working Hours – 10am to 6pm

Bike/Scooty compulsory

Call at Mb. 7889772774

Required

Marketing Executive

(M/F)

Salary : 7000 PM

(Plus Incentives)

V. K Associates

Contact :

9622172360, 8713067015

Required

Sales & Service Engineers

for Computer Showroom

Walk in for Interview

on 1st & 2nd August 2019

Between 11 AM to 5 PM at

Digital Solutions

Satwari Chowk, Jammu

Ph: 0191-2430013, 9419160068, 9469695638

Urgently Required for MNC’s

1) Sales Executives M/F – 10 No’s (8K-15K)

2) Industrial Jobs M/F – 10 No’s (10K-25K)

3) Banking Jobs M/F – 20 No’s (8K-25K)

4) Receptionist/Office Coordinator – 5 No’s (6K-12K)

5) B.Sc. Chemistry/M.Sc. Chem – 20 No’s (12K- 18K)

SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES

Address: Trikuta Nagar, Near Bikaner Sweets Opp. Bagri Mandi Chowk

Ph: 7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655

IMMEDIATELY

REQUIRED

Science Teacher for Classes

9th and 10th,

(J&K Board / CBSE Board)

at Raina Tutorial

Talab Tillo, Jammu

Contact No:

7006127267, 9419133647

URGENTLY

REQUIRED FACULTY

For Commerce – Accounts’ only

Salary Best in Industry

Interested can call

9796736420 or 9796291011

or send CV on

tech.digitaljammu@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Experienced for Online Form Filling – Salary as per Interview

Accountant Sal – 10,000/- to 20,000/-

Driver, Security Guard, Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-

House Keeping, Steward Sal. 8000/- 12000/-

Reception, Telle calling, Office Assistant Sal. 7000/- to 12000/-

Call Centre – 7000 to 15,000/-

Airport Job Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-

Helper Packing Male / Female Sal 7000/- to 15000/- Accommodation free Day, Night Shift

Hotel Job, Maid Sal. 6000/- to 9000/-

Near Post Office Bari Brahmana

Cont:- 7051844116, 6005578820