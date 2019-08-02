Employment Aug 2, 2019

Faculty Required
for 1-2 hrs to teach
Chemistry to CBSE
students for 11th class.
Minimum Salary 10,000/-
Dr. Kalam’s Educational Hub
Sidhra, Jammu.
Contact at Mob: 9797333736,7006384234
Required
MAID
full time 24×7
Salary 9000 + Food+ Lodging
For NITCO Lane Area
For Details Contact:
8715866444
Required
Qualified
Male Multi Purpose Health Workers for at Home
Patient Care Services
Contact: 8715866444
or visit Medivista Healthcare
5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu
Urgently Required
HDFC Bank: Sales Executive & BDM in Jammu & Srinagar 18000+
Councellor 10,000+
Driver 12,000+
Accountant 20,000+
Sales Executive – 9,000+
Hospitality Boys – 8000+ACC
Security Guard – 11,000+
Tellecaller – 8000+
Store Incharge 12,000+
Contact Miss Diya 9906300427
No Half Salary
REQUIRED
OFFICE EXECUTIVE
No.- 2
Industry Type- Recruitment
Experience- Fresher/ 1 year
Qualification – Graduate / MBA
Salary – Negotiable
Contact – 9990011643
Office – Aatish Management Consultants (OPC) Private Limited, Bhagwati Nagar
Required Business Partner’s
Earn 1.32 crore cash reward’s
& Monthly Income
Without Selling Any Product’s
Also required Marketing Executive – 2 No’s
Salary : 8000+ Incentive
Contact: 9906155071, 7889872671
Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Helper – 5, Driver – 5, Maid – 5, Nursing – 5
Special Required Salesman and Networker (Male/Female)
Note: Food & Accommodation Available
Contact: 9596202336, 8716071784
REQUIRE
2 Acre Land on lease basis for Banquet Hall.
* Party is non local
* Location: Jammu & Nearby areas i.e. Jagti, Sidhra, Bantalab, Birpur, Akhnoor Road, Bari Brahmana etc. etc….
JK Property, 9622347444
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR INDUSTRY
Accounts Executive: 1 to 4 years exp in industry. Salary 10 to 20 thousand.
Sales Executive: 3 No. Graduate or PG with 1 to 3 years exp. in FMCG industry. Salary 15 to 20 thousand. 2 Vacancy for Jammu/1 for Kathua.
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR INDUSTRY
1. CRO Female, Computer Opretr, Office coordinator :- Salary (10k to 14k)
2. MCA, BCA female for computer Opretr :- Salary (12k to 14k)
3. Dip in Mech & Elecl , ITI any stream :- Salary ( 9000/- to 12000/-)
4. Packing boy, Prmoter, Peon, Driver :- Salary ( 9000 to 13000).
Address:- sidco chowk bari brahmna
Contact no. 9622365951, 9796260300 ,7298663220,
Email. ID nmsjk2050@gmail.com
Bal Shishu Shiksha Kender
National Highway, Kaluchak
TEACHER REQUIRED
1. M.Sc (Math) / B.Ed – 01 Math Teacher
2. M.Sc/B.Sc, B.Ed – 01 Science Teacher
Interested candidates can submit their biodata in the school office between 9 AM and 1 PM.
Contact No: 9419108197
Staff Required
NEPHRO CARE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT &
GENERAL WARD
Applications are Required for the post :
Post Qualification Experience
RMO MBBS 2 Years
(Preferably ICU)
Staff Nurse GNM 2 Years
SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE
& QUALIFICATION
ELIGIBLE CANDIDATE MAY SEND THEIR CV OR SEND MAIL AT
228, BC ROAD, REHARI CHUNGI, JAMMU
Nephrointensivecareunit01@gmail.com
Phone No. 0191-2565479/8899249962
JOB OPPORTUNITY
JK Electric Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Jammu
is looking for the candidates in respect
of the following positions:
1. Safety Officers
Diploma in Safety Management.
2. Design Engineers
Diploma/ Degree in Engineering with proficiency in Auto Cad.
Candidates having experience in the respective fields shall be given preference.
Interested candidates can send their CV at hr@jkee.in within three days.
Manager (HR)
URGENTLY REQUIRED
FOR RESTAURANT
1. HELPER-05 M
2. COOK-05 M
3. DISH WASHER-05 M
4. FOA-05 M
5. R/BOY-05
CONTACT: 7006198884, 9086557703
FOR: MAYUR FAST FOOD, KATRA
Wanted
1) Laboratory Technician
2) Staff Nurse
3) Cook
Contact: 9149495487, 9419614466
ANNIZONE
Meadow of Angels
Pre School Rehari Branch
Requires
* Dance Trs/Casio Trs.
near J&K Bd. Rehari Jammu
Ph. No. 9797922717
HINDUSTAN SALES CORPORATION, JAMMU
Requires the following staff
1. Business Manager : MBA, having relevant experience in Marketing of Steel Doors and Windows
2. Businessman Manager : MBA, having relevant experience in selling of TMT Rebars in steel Industry.
3. Area Sales officer for Akhnoor, Udhampur & Ramban : Graduates (BA/B.Sc) with 1-2 years of Sales experience in steel Industry. Preference will be given to candidates residing in Akhnoor, Udhampur & Ramban
Own conveyance is a must
Rajnish Sharma
Mobile No. 9906681888
Email id : hscorp3@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIREMENT
Computer Billing Operators (Male)
For Depot Office
(Area Channi Ramma)
Salary Rs. 8,500/-
Preference will be given to
SAP operator
Working Hours – 10am to 6pm
Bike/Scooty compulsory
Call at Mb. 7889772774
Required
Marketing Executive
(M/F)
Salary : 7000 PM
(Plus Incentives)
V. K Associates
Contact :
9622172360, 8713067015
Required
Sales & Service Engineers
for Computer Showroom
Walk in for Interview
on 1st & 2nd August 2019
Between 11 AM to 5 PM at
Digital Solutions
Satwari Chowk, Jammu
Ph: 0191-2430013, 9419160068, 9469695638
Urgently Required for MNC’s
1) Sales Executives M/F – 10 No’s (8K-15K)
2) Industrial Jobs M/F – 10 No’s (10K-25K)
3) Banking Jobs M/F – 20 No’s (8K-25K)
4) Receptionist/Office Coordinator – 5 No’s (6K-12K)
5) B.Sc. Chemistry/M.Sc. Chem – 20 No’s (12K- 18K)
SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES
Address: Trikuta Nagar, Near Bikaner Sweets Opp. Bagri Mandi Chowk
Ph: 7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655
IMMEDIATELY
REQUIRED
Science Teacher for Classes
9th and 10th,
(J&K Board / CBSE Board)
at Raina Tutorial
Talab Tillo, Jammu
Contact No:
7006127267, 9419133647
URGENTLY
REQUIRED FACULTY
For Commerce – Accounts’ only
Salary Best in Industry
Interested can call
9796736420 or 9796291011
or send CV on
tech.digitaljammu@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Experienced for Online Form Filling – Salary as per Interview
Accountant Sal – 10,000/- to 20,000/-
Driver, Security Guard, Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-
House Keeping, Steward Sal. 8000/- 12000/-
Reception, Telle calling, Office Assistant Sal. 7000/- to 12000/-
Call Centre – 7000 to 15,000/-
Airport Job Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-
Helper Packing Male / Female Sal 7000/- to 15000/- Accommodation free Day, Night Shift
Hotel Job, Maid Sal. 6000/- to 9000/-
Near Post Office Bari Brahmana
Cont:- 7051844116, 6005578820
