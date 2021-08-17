Employment Aug 17, 2021

Urgently Required

Candidates for a reputed Bussiness house in Jammu.

1) Female Architect with 2 or more year exp.

2) Male/Female for Media portal with experience

3) Marketing executives for electromechanical work with basic knoweldge of electrical engg. must.

4) Receptionist Female Computer knowing with good communiation skills.

Contact for Interviews and can send their CV on mail ankitkotwal1972@gmail.com

99060-32899, 7006338258

Urgent Required

* Courier Boys- 10,000+ Petrol charges + incentive

* Packing boys – 10,000+ (Day + Night shift)

* Sales Manager (FMCG) – Kingfisher (15,000+)

* Sales Consultant (Audi) – 18,000+

* Accountant – 20,000+

Contact: 9906300427

Opp ITI College Shakti Nagar.

(Ampliux)

SHREE COMPUTER

HIGH COURT ROAD, JANIPUR JAMMU

9797374077

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR TYPING SPEED 35 – 60

TYPING SPEED 35-60

Staff Required

Balaji Hallmarking Centre

Jain Bazar, Jammu

Requires the services of a qualified young person for office.

Qualification, Graduate, Salary.

An attractive Salary package with good qualification and experience will be offiered.

Timings: 10.30 AM to 8.00 PM

Interested candidates may contact at

9622111689, 9086990642

Job Vacancy

Required telecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding with basic computer knowledge. Qualification any graduate. Experience preferred. Work five days a week. Night shift. Good salary. Pick up and drop provided. Location Miran Sahib.

What’s app resume or call at 9797535863

job india or abroad

100% guarantee

Required male /female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels . malls and pvt companies, factories,gurds,peon …etc

Qualification:8th to graduation

Interested candidate cont on: 9797271157/7889791657

Required Urgently

A well reputed company based at Haryana dealing with Energy Drink Lahori Zeera, Cold Drink and Fruit Drinks required Distributors for Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar Poonch, Reasi & all districts of Jammu and Kashmir & Leh also required Sales Staff Sales Officer ASM. Interested financially sound parties may Contact

9667220969, 7889478155, 7006957770

Urgently Required

Sales Executive : Graduate/MBA in Marketing- Fresher/Exp. Salary : 10 to 20 Thousand

Electrician : 1 to 5 years of Exp.

Store Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp.

Data Entry Operator : 12th or Graduate

Fresher/Experience both can apply

BACK LANE OF 47 D/C,

GANDHI NAGAR

94192-02817

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

MAY FAIR international SCHOOL

Laxmipuram Chinore, Bantalab

Ph 9622333664

STAFF REQUIRED

1. PGT’s with B.Ed for Class 11th to 12th 3 Posts

Sub : Physics/Chemistry/English

2. PGT’s/TGT’s with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 4 Posts

Sub : Math/Sci. /S.Sci./English

3. PGT’s/TGT’s with B.Ed- Coordinator (Female) 2 Posts

4. BP. Ed/MP Ed – 1 Post

Sub: PHE

(Experience as a Coordinator/Sr. Teacher)

CANDIDATES WITH MIN 2 YRS OF EXPERIENCE

can Apply with Bio-Data on (or) before 18/8/21

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant, Office Coordinator, Computer operator

2. Supervisor, Store incharge, Electrician, ITI Mechanical & Electrical E&C, Bsc, QC, QA

3. Receptionist, Telle caller, Packing boy, Helper

Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact No:-7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300

JOBS

1. Pvt Banks Jobs 50 15+ Salary

2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary

3. IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary

4. Tellecallers & BPO Jobs 100 10+ Salary

5, Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+ Salary

6, Peon, Helper, Exe, Jobs 100 8+ Salary

7, Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary

8, Recep, Cashier, Accountant 50 10+ Salary

Venue: Seemajobdotcom (Regd.)

H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal Jammu

(M) 7006723093

Laziz Pizza

ROOP NAGAR

REQUIRES

DELIVERY BOY

CALL : 9796479652

Required

at

Luthra Builders

Female Only – 2

(Showroom of Tiles, Sanitary)

Marble Market, Jammu.

Qual: Min. Graduation (Computer Must)

Fluent Spoken English

Time: 10:00 to 6:00 PM

Salary No Bar

Send CV at TVEPLPVTLTD@gmail.com

9906066311

SALES – EXECUTIVE

REQUIRED

FOR

(Fmcg PRODUCTS)

CALL- 8493886779

HEALTH AVAILABLE

AT HOME PATIENT CARE SERVICES

Nursing Care Staff

Physiotherapist

Herbal Massagers.

ECG; Portable X-Ray

Skilled Paramedics

Contact : 8715866444

Medivista Health Care

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu