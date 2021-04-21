Employment April 21, 2021

Urgently Required
Female Candidates for Institute
1. B.D.S, M.B.A, B.Tech, M.Tech B.Sc. Nursing, B.Pharma BAMS & Hotel Management. 4 Each.
2. Spoken English & IELTS Trainer- 07 Nos.
3. Required Maths, Science, English, S.St. Hindi, Computer & Urdu teachers for home tuition, online & offline classes.
Monthly Salary 14K + incentives
Location: Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
C&W- 7051130963
Grand Prospect International Comm. Pvt. Ltd. (vivo)
Urgent Requirement
1. Graphic Designer: Graduate in any stream having Knowledge of Coral Draw, Photoshop, MS Excel, Word, Power Point.
Experience:- Minimum 1 Year
Salary :- upto 18 Gross + Incentive
Venue:1st Floor, Surya Tower, Bahu Plaza.
Date: 20th to 24th Apr 2021,
Time: 10:00 am – 6:00pm,
Contact No.:0191-2479342
WANTED
“Wanted an experienced maid for household jobs for a reputed family of Trikuta Nagar Jammu, from 8.30 AM to 5 PM daily.
Contact: 9906292579
Driver Required
* For private car driving Salary Rs 5000 to Rs 6000/- Timing 11 am to 7 pm Sunday off
* Driver cum cook required. Salary Rs. 8000/- with meal and night stay
Contact No.: 9419183260
REQUIRED
One candidate E-Tendering expert of Govt. Deptt. PWD, PMGSY etc. and must have knowledge typing speed.
Qualification: Min. 12th Pass
Exp. 1 to 3 years
Salary: (10K to 15K) Negotiable
Contact: 8491954607, 7006858607
REQUIRED
TELECALLER (FEMALE)
Location: Canal Road (10-6)
Whatsapp:
8716812937
Only Whatsapp
Strictly No Calls