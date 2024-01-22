EMPLOYMENT (22-01-2024)

WANTED
Wanted an experienced driver for domestic car with valid driving licence for Canal Road,
Shakti Nagar area.
Timing : 9 am to 8.30 pm
Contact at 9419211150
Required
for
Medivista Health Care Pvt Ltd
* Patient Care Nurses
* Patient/Elderly Care Asstt.
Males & Females
Day/Night/24×7 Shifts
Best Package in the City
For Registration
Contact : 8715866444
(9 AM to 5 PM)
Walk in (10 AM to 2 PM)
Sundays off
5-6 Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawani Jammu
Required Reporter
For Digital Media
Female – 2 No.
Male – 2 No.
Fresher can also apply
Office: 160 A/D Green Belt Park Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Calling: 9103996354
Whatsapp No. 8899228354
Job Opportunity
A Medical Company requires 28 Boys & Girls for official & Non official staff in J&K U.T.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad & above
Income : 10,400/- to 20,600/- P/M
(As per Co. rules)
Note : Freshers can also apply
Interested candidates can visit our office along with the Biodata at Max Life Care Centre, 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu near VIP Bag Showroom
Contact :9796256081
9906029039
REQUIRED
COMPUTER OPERATOR
AT CANAL ROAD FOR EVENING SHIFT
(5:00 PM TO 11:30 PM)
SALARY: 10,000
Interested candidates may WhatsApp their CV @ 9055580001
Urgently Required
HR Manager/Executive (Exp/Fresher)
Account’s Manager/Executive (Exp/Fresher)
Work from Home (Having laptop & Internet)
International BPO (work from Home having Laptop & Internet)
Supervisors (Exp/Fresher)
Electrical, Mechanical, Electrical Engineers (Fresher)
Counsellor/Telecaller’s /Receptionist (Fresher)
Computer Operator (Fresher/Exp)
Contact: Brave Security and Placement Services
Mobile No 9796733175, 9797721646
Email id: bsbravesec@gmail.com
Address: 669 Sector-C Sainik colony Near Signature Tower Chowadhi road Jammu
REQUIRED
1. Sales & Marketing Executives (M/F)-3: Candidates experienced in automobile/ machineries/ Power Tools/ electronics/ Hardware.
2. Office Assistant (M/F)-2: Experienced candidates with excellent computer skills.
Contact: Hitech Motors, Gulab Singh Road, Near Hotel Fortune Rivera, Jammu. M: 9419195676
JMC GROUP
Requirement of various positions:
1. HR Executive – 5 No. M/F – Minimum Post Graduate with 2+ yrs experience
2. Marketing Executive – 35 No. M/F Min. 12th and above can apply (Starting Salary 12k+ above + other benefits)
3. Office Peon – 5 No. – Male only.
Job Location: Jammu only
Email or WhatsApp us your CV:
jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
9797323565 / 8493094333