EMPLOYMENT (22-01-2024)

WANTED

Wanted an experienced driver for domestic car with valid driving licence for Canal Road,

Shakti Nagar area.

Timing : 9 am to 8.30 pm

Contact at 9419211150

Required

for

Medivista Health Care Pvt Ltd

* Patient Care Nurses

* Patient/Elderly Care Asstt.

Males & Females

Day/Night/24×7 Shifts

Best Package in the City

For Registration

Contact : 8715866444

(9 AM to 5 PM)

Walk in (10 AM to 2 PM)

Sundays off

5-6 Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawani Jammu

Required Reporter

For Digital Media

Female – 2 No.

Male – 2 No.

Fresher can also apply

Office: 160 A/D Green Belt Park Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Calling: 9103996354

Whatsapp No. 8899228354

Job Opportunity

A Medical Company requires 28 Boys & Girls for official & Non official staff in J&K U.T.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad & above

Income : 10,400/- to 20,600/- P/M

(As per Co. rules)

Note : Freshers can also apply

Interested candidates can visit our office along with the Biodata at Max Life Care Centre, 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu near VIP Bag Showroom

Contact :9796256081

9906029039

REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR

AT CANAL ROAD FOR EVENING SHIFT

(5:00 PM TO 11:30 PM)

SALARY: 10,000

Interested candidates may WhatsApp their CV @ 9055580001

Urgently Required

HR Manager/Executive (Exp/Fresher)

Account’s Manager/Executive (Exp/Fresher)

Work from Home (Having laptop & Internet)

International BPO (work from Home having Laptop & Internet)

Supervisors (Exp/Fresher)

Electrical, Mechanical, Electrical Engineers (Fresher)

Counsellor/Telecaller’s /Receptionist (Fresher)

Computer Operator (Fresher/Exp)

Contact: Brave Security and Placement Services

Mobile No 9796733175, 9797721646

Email id: bsbravesec@gmail.com

Address: 669 Sector-C Sainik colony Near Signature Tower Chowadhi road Jammu

REQUIRED

1. Sales & Marketing Executives (M/F)-3: Candidates experienced in automobile/ machineries/ Power Tools/ electronics/ Hardware.

2. Office Assistant (M/F)-2: Experienced candidates with excellent computer skills.

Contact: Hitech Motors, Gulab Singh Road, Near Hotel Fortune Rivera, Jammu. M: 9419195676

JMC GROUP

Requirement of various positions:

1. HR Executive – 5 No. M/F – Minimum Post Graduate with 2+ yrs experience

2. Marketing Executive – 35 No. M/F Min. 12th and above can apply (Starting Salary 12k+ above + other benefits)

3. Office Peon – 5 No. – Male only.

Job Location: Jammu only

Email or WhatsApp us your CV:

jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com

9797323565 / 8493094333