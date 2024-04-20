EMPLOYMENT (20-04-2024)

Staff Required

1. Graphic Designer = 01

2. DTP Operator = 02

3. Operation Manager = 01

4. Storekeeper = 01

Office at Kunjwani Chowk.

Contact for interview appointment: 9858509085

(Call between 10 am – 6 pm)

Required

SENIOR CIVIL ENGINEER

LOCATION : Bari Brahmana, Jammu

* Qualification – BE/B. Tech Civil

* 25 Years Exp. Billing, Execution Works

* Local Candidate preferred.

* Computer Savvy knowledge of Auto-cad, Making PERT CHART, MS OFFICE, EXCEL

Compensation Package is no bar for the right Candidate.

Apply with your latest resume mentioning your exp. & expectations to

pike.prashant@gmail.com. Mob. 9999981926

Urgently Required

Full-Time :

* 1 Cook

* 1 House Help

Free Accommodation will be

provided

* Salary Negotiable

Call : 9419183881

Location :Trikuta Nagar

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Requirement:

Marketing boys: (15K – 25K)

Coordinator: (12K – 18K)

Aracot Construction

J&K Largest Tiles, Bathware and Hardware Showroom.

Address: NH 44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu.

Contact No: 9103309688

Email ID: aracotconstruction11@gmail.com

A leading Social Org

REQUIRED

1. Nursery Teacher-2

2. Teachers (First to 5th)

3. Computer Operator with exp-1

4. Master in Social Work (MSW)-1

5.Telly Callers- 3

Apply those who really need a job

Prefer near by Channi

Salary as per exp.

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

9419100331

URGENTLY REQUIRED

* IELTS & PTE Trainers

* Front Office Executive

* Counselors

Embark on a rewarding career with us today!”

Contact us at 569/A Gandhi Nagar. Call: 9419222584, 7889532931 Email: canamjammu@gmail.com

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

GOEL PETRO ENERGY LTD

Opposite Digiana Ashram-J&K,

Mob. 9055500606

(Calling Time 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM)

Particulars Nos

Cook 1

Transport Person 1

Full Time CA 1

Full Time CS 1

Requirement forTransport person : A person should be good in calling, good in excel, minimum qualification graduation, good knowledge of transport & logistics

Salary is given as per market standard, Walk in interview timing : 1 pm to 3 pm

Carry your CV and other relevant documents like marksheet, degree, earlier employment doc.

Required Home Tutor

FOR 5TH CLASS

AT

KARAN NAGAR

CALL : 9103166077

Wanted

HELPER

(Shop boy)

at Digiana Camp Jammu

94191-86814

Pharmacist 3 no.

FOR PHARMACY CHAIN

HAVING MINIMUM 3 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING DETAILS

Email:- dawairajapharmacy@gmail.com

Contact : – 9419861215

6005400611

REQUIRED

Need 4 Shops workers for Hardware / Sanitaryware Shops for Leh

Minimum Qualification – 12th

Salary – 20000

Send resume on Whatsapp

8492883163