EMPLOYMENT (20-04-2024)

Staff Required
1. Graphic Designer = 01
2. DTP Operator = 02
3. Operation Manager = 01
4. Storekeeper = 01
Office at Kunjwani Chowk.
Contact for interview appointment: 9858509085
(Call between 10 am – 6 pm)
Required
SENIOR CIVIL ENGINEER
LOCATION : Bari Brahmana, Jammu
* Qualification – BE/B. Tech Civil
* 25 Years Exp. Billing, Execution Works
* Local Candidate preferred.
* Computer Savvy knowledge of Auto-cad, Making PERT CHART, MS OFFICE, EXCEL
Compensation Package is no bar for the right Candidate.
Apply with your latest resume mentioning your exp. & expectations to
pike.prashant@gmail.com. Mob. 9999981926
Urgently Required
Full-Time :
* 1 Cook
* 1 House Help
Free Accommodation will be
provided
* Salary Negotiable
Call : 9419183881
Location :Trikuta Nagar
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Requirement:
Marketing boys: (15K – 25K)
Coordinator: (12K – 18K)
Aracot Construction
J&K Largest Tiles, Bathware and Hardware Showroom.
Address: NH 44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu.
Contact No: 9103309688
Email ID: aracotconstruction11@gmail.com
A leading Social Org
REQUIRED
1. Nursery Teacher-2
2. Teachers (First to 5th)
3. Computer Operator with exp-1
4. Master in Social Work (MSW)-1
5.Telly Callers- 3
Apply those who really need a job
Prefer near by Channi
Salary as per exp.
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
9419100331
URGENTLY REQUIRED
* IELTS & PTE Trainers
* Front Office Executive
* Counselors
Embark on a rewarding career with us today!”
Contact us at 569/A Gandhi Nagar. Call: 9419222584, 7889532931 Email: canamjammu@gmail.com
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
GOEL PETRO ENERGY LTD
Opposite Digiana Ashram-J&K,
Mob. 9055500606
(Calling Time 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM)
Particulars Nos
Cook 1
Transport Person 1
Full Time CA 1
Full Time CS 1
Requirement forTransport person : A person should be good in calling, good in excel, minimum qualification graduation, good knowledge of transport & logistics
Salary is given as per market standard, Walk in interview timing : 1 pm to 3 pm
Carry your CV and other relevant documents like marksheet, degree, earlier employment doc.
Required Home Tutor
FOR 5TH CLASS
AT
KARAN NAGAR
CALL : 9103166077
Wanted
HELPER
(Shop boy)
at Digiana Camp Jammu
94191-86814
Pharmacist 3 no.
FOR PHARMACY CHAIN
HAVING MINIMUM 3 YEAR EXPERIENCE
SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING DETAILS
Email:- dawairajapharmacy@gmail.com
Contact : – 9419861215
6005400611
REQUIRED
Need 4 Shops workers for Hardware / Sanitaryware Shops for Leh
Minimum Qualification – 12th
Salary – 20000
Send resume on Whatsapp
8492883163