EMPLOYMENT (19-03-2024)

MALAYSIA

WORK PERMIT

1. INDIAN COOK

2. TANDOOR COOK

3. INDIAN QARI CHEF

SALARY 40,000 TO 70K.

CONTACT: 8825005903

BSSK HIGH SCHOOL KALU CHAK, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. PGT’S WITH B.ED CLASS (8TH – 10TH)

SUB.: SCIENCE & MATHS

CONTACT NO:-9419108197

ADMISSION OPEN

CLASS NURSERY TO 10TH

Crescent Public School

JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No : 0191-2535337/4019424

FACULTY REQUIRED FOR JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL

WALK – IN – INTERVIEW

English, Hindi, Maths, M.A/M.Sc/M. Com/MCA in

Computer- TGT relevant subject with B.E./M.Ed

Accountant Relevant Qualification

(Computer Savy)

PTI Relevant Degree

Dance Teacher Relevant Degree

Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10:00 am-2:00 pm.

Come along with two passport size Coloured photographs.

Required Teachers

for institute at (Satwari & Channi)

1. Physics – 11th / 12th – 05 Nos

Salary 10,000 per month time 2 hours

2. Chemistry – 11th / 12th – 05 Nos

Salary 10,000 per month time 2 hours

3. Science (Female) – 9th / 10th

Salary 8000/- per month

4. Maths (Female) – 9th / 10th

Salary 8000 per month

5. All subject Teachers Up to 8th Class

Salary 7000 per month

Shiva Institute & Home Tutor’s

Contact No.: 7889715827

Send your resume at 6006734561

Sher-e-Kashmir College of Education

Ajit Nagar Gadi Garh Airport Jammu

Staff Required

Lect in: Mathematics, Commerce, Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education

PG in concerned subject and M.Ed with 55% Marks.

Librarian: M.Lib with min 55% marks

Contact: Submit resume in College Office

w.e.f 19-3-2024 to 30-03-2024

6006299757, 9149515084

Principal

SANFORT GREATER KAILASH

H.No. 30, Lane 7, (downside) Greater Kailash, Jammu.

Requirement

S.No. Position Preference

1. Teacher Female

2. Helpers Female

* Experienced in Preschool

* Freshers can also apply.

* We are looking pleasing personality candidates with good communication skills.

Contact us: 9018965323

DRIVER REQUIRED

Driver required for personal Innova car in Trikuta Nagar

Salary – 12000/-

Timing: 08:00 am to 06:00 pm

Contact No.: 9541243361

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Laxmipuram Chinore, Bantalab

Staff Required

1. PGT’s with B.Ed Class (8th-10th)

Sub: – Eng/Science/Maths – 3 posts

2. Clerk/Accountant – 1 Post

3. Nursery Trained Tr’s (Pre Primary) –

2 Posts

4. Drivers/Cleaners (For School Bus) –

2 Posts

Candidates with min 2 yrs of experience can whatsapp their CV’s on : 9541243361

URGENT REQUIRED

Delivery Boy Cum Helper

Required for Electronic Showroom

Salesman (Min Exp. 3 to 4 years)

Venue: Near MCDonald’s

Residency Road, Jammu City.

M: 9419128717, 7006127286