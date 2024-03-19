EMPLOYMENT (19-03-2024)

MALAYSIA
WORK PERMIT
1. INDIAN COOK
2. TANDOOR COOK
3. INDIAN QARI CHEF
SALARY 40,000 TO 70K.
CONTACT: 8825005903
BSSK HIGH SCHOOL KALU CHAK, JAMMU
STAFF REQUIRED
1. PGT’S WITH B.ED CLASS (8TH – 10TH)
SUB.: SCIENCE & MATHS
CONTACT NO:-9419108197
ADMISSION OPEN
CLASS NURSERY TO 10TH
Crescent Public School
JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU
Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No : 0191-2535337/4019424
FACULTY REQUIRED FOR JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL
WALK – IN – INTERVIEW
English, Hindi, Maths, M.A/M.Sc/M. Com/MCA in
Computer- TGT relevant subject with B.E./M.Ed
Accountant Relevant Qualification
(Computer Savy)
PTI Relevant Degree
Dance Teacher Relevant Degree
Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10:00 am-2:00 pm.
Come along with two passport size Coloured photographs.
Required Teachers
for institute at (Satwari & Channi)
1. Physics – 11th / 12th – 05 Nos
Salary 10,000 per month time 2 hours
2. Chemistry – 11th / 12th – 05 Nos
Salary 10,000 per month time 2 hours
3. Science (Female) – 9th / 10th
Salary 8000/- per month
4. Maths (Female) – 9th / 10th
Salary 8000 per month
5. All subject Teachers Up to 8th Class
Salary 7000 per month
Shiva Institute & Home Tutor’s
Contact No.: 7889715827
Send your resume at 6006734561
Sher-e-Kashmir College of Education
Ajit Nagar Gadi Garh Airport Jammu
Staff Required
Lect in: Mathematics, Commerce, Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education
PG in concerned subject and M.Ed with 55% Marks.
Librarian: M.Lib with min 55% marks
Contact: Submit resume in College Office
w.e.f 19-3-2024 to 30-03-2024
6006299757, 9149515084
Principal
SANFORT GREATER KAILASH
H.No. 30, Lane 7, (downside) Greater Kailash, Jammu.
Requirement
S.No. Position Preference
1. Teacher Female
2. Helpers Female
* Experienced in Preschool
* Freshers can also apply.
* We are looking pleasing personality candidates with good communication skills.
Contact us: 9018965323
DRIVER REQUIRED
Driver required for personal Innova car in Trikuta Nagar
Salary – 12000/-
Timing: 08:00 am to 06:00 pm
Contact No.: 9541243361
MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Laxmipuram Chinore, Bantalab
Staff Required
1. PGT’s with B.Ed Class (8th-10th)
Sub: – Eng/Science/Maths – 3 posts
2. Clerk/Accountant – 1 Post
3. Nursery Trained Tr’s (Pre Primary) –
2 Posts
4. Drivers/Cleaners (For School Bus) –
2 Posts
Candidates with min 2 yrs of experience can whatsapp their CV’s on : 9541243361
URGENT REQUIRED
Delivery Boy Cum Helper
Required for Electronic Showroom
Salesman (Min Exp. 3 to 4 years)
Venue: Near MCDonald’s
Residency Road, Jammu City.
M: 9419128717, 7006127286