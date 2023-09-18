EMPLOYMENT (18-09-2023)

HIRING
Civil engineers -2 no’s
Drivers (Personel Car) (Load Carrier ) -3 no’s
House keeping Boy -1 No.
Office Boy -1 No.
Suyukti Construction
Address Opp Dream Home Apartments Lane 1
Greater Kailash
Phone no: 9906067026
Interview timing after
4 o’clock
Drop ur CV at
navsheshinfo@ gmail.com
D.S.S PVT. LTD.
Urgently Required
Security Officer and Guard
in Bari Brahmana and Gangyal area
S/G & S/O
For Reliance Pvt. Ltd, Surat, Gujarat
Only Exservice men & Ex-Paramilitary
Hotel Kitchen Helper
Maid Female Only
Accountant Exp Required
Storemen Exservicemen only
Mob.No: 9419090782, 9622340783
REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR INSTITUTE AT SATWARI
1) SCIENCE TEACHER 8TH, 9TH, 10TH (SALARY 8000 TO 10,000)
2) PRIMARY TEACHER – 3RD, 4TH & 5TH (SALARY 6000/- TO 7000/-)
TIMING OF INSTITUTE 4.00 TO 7.00 PM.
CONTACT: 7889715827
Send your Resume – 6006734561
Required
FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE
ATTENDANTS
Male Females
Day/Night/24×7
NURSES
GNM
DAY/NIGHT
MALES/FEMALES
For Registration Contact
Medivista Health Care
5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi
Chhawni, Jammu 8715866444
JOB JOB JOB
Staff required for Delivery
Handsome salary
Bikes will be provided
by company
Full timers/Part timers
Contact :
7006175019, 8716047193
VACANCY
Experienced Sales Executive for a reupted Cattle Feed Industry
Jammu, Kathua, Doda, Poonch & Udhampur
Salary as per experience and Competence
Candidate must have bike with valid driving licence.
For further infomation contact number 9086099194 and interested candidates to show up with an official resume interview timing 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.
Business Opportunity
*Work from Home*
Part time /Full time
*EARN EXTRA INCOME*
*.WORK 2-3hrs/DAY*
.TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED
.NO EXPERIENCE
.NO QUALIFICATION
.ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO
CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
*YUSUF AHMED* # *9871955884*
POOJA JOSHI #9560288844
Wanted
Sales Coordinators- 1
Proficiency in Excel, good communication skills is preferred
Work place- New Ring Road Sarore
Send resumes to:
warehousespecialist4@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
Math Tr – M.Sc Maths
Computer Tr – BCA, MCA
Political Sc. Tr – MA, Pol. Sc.
Hindi Tr – MA Hindi
Office Clerk – Graduate with computer knowledge
Gateman – 1
Urdu Tr – MA Urdu
Dr. Ambedkar Convent School
Bantalab, Jammu
Ph.No. 7298107471, 8492021304
Date : 18, 19, 20, 21 Sept., 2023
REQUIRED Dental Assistant
Required a Dental Assistant (Helper Cum Receptionist) and Dental Lab Technician for a Dental Clinic in Jammu.
Please contact at 7060588342
URGENT REQUIRED
Interview date Monday to Tuesday
1. Tellecaller, Receptionist, Office Executive m/f
2. Computer Operator, Office Assistant, Sales Manager.
3. Driver, Securty Guard, Office Boys
4. Hotel Staff, Retails Sector 10 boys.
5. Academic Counselor, Advisor.
8th pass 10th pass & 12th & Graduate can also apply
Call : 6006796637
Life Insurance
corporation of india
Required LIC Advisors/Agents on fixed monthly STIPEND plus Commission & Unlimited income. Also interest free loan for Bike, Car, House etc. Work part time or full time as per your choice.
For more details :
Contact Development Officer,
Pardeep Khajuria
Mobile No.: 7006635962, 9419151226
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) HR Manager (Experience)
2) Store supervisor/ purchased supervisor
3) Civil Engineer (Fresher)
4) Computer Operator (Experience)
5) Work from Home (Fresher)
6) Telecallers (Fresher )
7) Driver (Fresher/Experience)
Contact
Brave Security and Placement Service
Mobile no:-9796733175 , 9797721646
Email ID -bsbravesce@gmail.com
INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT
1. Production and Dispatch supervisor exp and, Computer Oprt. Receptionist, Telly caller, Counsellor.
2. Accountant M/F, sale Excutive, Front Desk B.Com, Data Entery Oprt, Sales Officer
3. B.Sc/M.Sc, Machine Helper, peon, Driver, Packing Boy, Helper for FMCG Store
Address:- NMS Sidco chowk bari brahmna
Contact no:-7298663220,9796260300
Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
1) HDFC Bank Jobs – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+
2) ICICI Bank Jobs – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+
3) Axis Bank Job – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+
4) IT Jobs All Stream, 10+2, 20+
5) Hotel Jobs, Call Centre Jobs, 10+, 10+
6) FMCG Jobs, Pharma Jobs, 10+2, 8+
7) Telecallers, Recel, Clopt, 10+, 8+
8) Airport Jobs 4/Staff, C/Crew, 10+2, 15+
9) Industries Jobs, Office Jobs
Venue:- 142/6 Model Town Gangyal
Seema Job Dot Com, Regd,
M: 9086123015, 7006723093
CHEF REQUIRED
Required Chef for
continental and
Chinese for a cafe/ restaurant in Jewel.
Contact:
9052116000
FACULTY REQUIRED
For an upcoming education center, for classes
9th, 10th, 11th & 12th
(JKBOSE)
Experienced and freshers,
all eligible to apply.
Pay package negotiable.
Contact: 6006619429, 9419232689
email id: impexorient@gmail.com
near Shakuntala Theatre, BC Road, Jammu
