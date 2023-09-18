EMPLOYMENT (18-09-2023)

HIRING

Civil engineers -2 no’s

Drivers (Personel Car) (Load Carrier ) -3 no’s

House keeping Boy -1 No.

Office Boy -1 No.

Suyukti Construction

Address Opp Dream Home Apartments Lane 1

Greater Kailash

Phone no: 9906067026

Interview timing after

4 o’clock

Drop ur CV at

navsheshinfo@ gmail.com

D.S.S PVT. LTD.

Urgently Required

Security Officer and Guard

in Bari Brahmana and Gangyal area

S/G & S/O

For Reliance Pvt. Ltd, Surat, Gujarat

Only Exservice men & Ex-Paramilitary

Hotel Kitchen Helper

Maid Female Only

Accountant Exp Required

Storemen Exservicemen only

Mob.No: 9419090782, 9622340783

REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR INSTITUTE AT SATWARI

1) SCIENCE TEACHER 8TH, 9TH, 10TH (SALARY 8000 TO 10,000)

2) PRIMARY TEACHER – 3RD, 4TH & 5TH (SALARY 6000/- TO 7000/-)

TIMING OF INSTITUTE 4.00 TO 7.00 PM.

CONTACT: 7889715827

Send your Resume – 6006734561

Required

FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE

ATTENDANTS

Male Females

Day/Night/24×7

NURSES

GNM

DAY/NIGHT

MALES/FEMALES

For Registration Contact

Medivista Health Care

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi

Chhawni, Jammu 8715866444

JOB JOB JOB

Staff required for Delivery

Handsome salary

Bikes will be provided

by company

Full timers/Part timers

Contact :

7006175019, 8716047193

VACANCY

Experienced Sales Executive for a reupted Cattle Feed Industry

Jammu, Kathua, Doda, Poonch & Udhampur

Salary as per experience and Competence

Candidate must have bike with valid driving licence.

For further infomation contact number 9086099194 and interested candidates to show up with an official resume interview timing 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Business Opportunity

*Work from Home*

Part time /Full time

*EARN EXTRA INCOME*

*.WORK 2-3hrs/DAY*

.TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED

.NO EXPERIENCE

.NO QUALIFICATION

.ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO

CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT

*YUSUF AHMED* # *9871955884*

POOJA JOSHI #9560288844

Wanted

Sales Coordinators- 1

Proficiency in Excel, good communication skills is preferred

Work place- New Ring Road Sarore

Send resumes to:

warehousespecialist4@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

Math Tr – M.Sc Maths

Computer Tr – BCA, MCA

Political Sc. Tr – MA, Pol. Sc.

Hindi Tr – MA Hindi

Office Clerk – Graduate with computer knowledge

Gateman – 1

Urdu Tr – MA Urdu

Dr. Ambedkar Convent School

Bantalab, Jammu

Ph.No. 7298107471, 8492021304

Date : 18, 19, 20, 21 Sept., 2023

REQUIRED Dental Assistant

Required a Dental Assistant (Helper Cum Receptionist) and Dental Lab Technician for a Dental Clinic in Jammu.

Please contact at 7060588342

URGENT REQUIRED

Interview date Monday to Tuesday

1. Tellecaller, Receptionist, Office Executive m/f

2. Computer Operator, Office Assistant, Sales Manager.

3. Driver, Securty Guard, Office Boys

4. Hotel Staff, Retails Sector 10 boys.

5. Academic Counselor, Advisor.

8th pass 10th pass & 12th & Graduate can also apply

Call : 6006796637

Life Insurance

corporation of india

Required LIC Advisors/Agents on fixed monthly STIPEND plus Commission & Unlimited income. Also interest free loan for Bike, Car, House etc. Work part time or full time as per your choice.

For more details :

Contact Development Officer,

Pardeep Khajuria

Mobile No.: 7006635962, 9419151226

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) HR Manager (Experience)

2) Store supervisor/ purchased supervisor

3) Civil Engineer (Fresher)

4) Computer Operator (Experience)

5) Work from Home (Fresher)

6) Telecallers (Fresher )

7) Driver (Fresher/Experience)

Contact

Brave Security and Placement Service

Mobile no:-9796733175 , 9797721646

Email ID -bsbravesce@gmail.com

INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT

1. Production and Dispatch supervisor exp and, Computer Oprt. Receptionist, Telly caller, Counsellor.

2. Accountant M/F, sale Excutive, Front Desk B.Com, Data Entery Oprt, Sales Officer

3. B.Sc/M.Sc, Machine Helper, peon, Driver, Packing Boy, Helper for FMCG Store

Address:- NMS Sidco chowk bari brahmna

Contact no:-7298663220,9796260300

Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

1) HDFC Bank Jobs – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+

2) ICICI Bank Jobs – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+

3) Axis Bank Job – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+

4) IT Jobs All Stream, 10+2, 20+

5) Hotel Jobs, Call Centre Jobs, 10+, 10+

6) FMCG Jobs, Pharma Jobs, 10+2, 8+

7) Telecallers, Recel, Clopt, 10+, 8+

8) Airport Jobs 4/Staff, C/Crew, 10+2, 15+

9) Industries Jobs, Office Jobs

Venue:- 142/6 Model Town Gangyal

Seema Job Dot Com, Regd,

M: 9086123015, 7006723093

CHEF REQUIRED

Required Chef for

continental and

Chinese for a cafe/ restaurant in Jewel.

Contact:

9052116000

FACULTY REQUIRED

For an upcoming education center, for classes

9th, 10th, 11th & 12th

(JKBOSE)

Experienced and freshers,

all eligible to apply.

Pay package negotiable.

Contact: 6006619429, 9419232689

email id: impexorient@gmail.com

near Shakuntala Theatre, BC Road, Jammu

REQUIRED

FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE

* PATIENT / CARE ATTENDANTS

MALES FOR 24X7/NIGHT/DAY

FEMALES FOR NIGHT/24X7

* CRITICAL CARE NURSES

Males/Females; Day/Night/24×7

FOR REGISTRATION CONTACT

Medivista Healthcare

5, Red Cross Kachi Chhawni Jammu

8715866444