EMPLOYMENT (17-10-2026)
REQUIRED SALESMAN A salesman is required for Furnishing Show room at Gandhinagar with basic knowledge of computers. Salary negotiable Contact - 8082468388 URGENTLY REQUIRED Required Staff for ARACOT CONSTRUCTION v Sales Executive (10 Positions) * DIVISIONS: Tiles, Sanitaryware, CPVC...
REQUIRED SALESMAN
A salesman is required for Furnishing Show room at Gandhinagar with
basic knowledge of
computers.
Salary negotiable
Contact - 8082468388
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Required Staff for ARACOT CONSTRUCTION
v Sales Executive (10 Positions)
* DIVISIONS: Tiles, Sanitaryware, CPVC & PVC
* Preference : Freshers & Experienced candidates can apply
* Salary: Negotiable (depending on candidate capability)
v Accounts - Senior Level (2 Positions)
* Experienced candidate required for accounts management
* Salary: Negotiable (depending on candidate capability)
NH44, SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU
hr.aracotconstruction@gmail.com
Interested candidates can contact: 9103309671
WE ARE HIRING
Precision Building Contracts Pvt Ltd
Tendering Executive - GeM & E-Tenders
Requirements:
- Experience in handling GeM Portal, J&K e-Tenders, and Central Government e-Tenders.
- Knowledge of bid preparation, tender documentation, BOQ, EMD, CDR, and online bid submission.
Salary: Negotiable.
Interested candidates may share their updated CV at:
Contact: +916005665803
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Required Staff for
ARACOT CONSTRUCTION
- Content Writer (2 Positions)
*Script & Content Writing Skills
* Salary: Negotiable (depending on candidate capability)
- TECHNICAL STAFF (Field Work)
* Salary: Negotiable (depending on candidate capability)
Interested candidates can contact:
@ 9103309671
hr.aracotconstruction@gmail.com
NH 44, SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU
JOB VACANCY
- Solar Sales Executive
- Solar Business Head
- GEM & Billing Operator
- CCTV / Network Technician
Salary: Best in Industry + Incentives
JK Technocrats | Janipur, Jammu
6005232163, 7006432163, 7298147266
Send resume at
jktechnocrats@gmail.com
Required Teachers in Institute
1) English and Social Studies for 8th, 9th and 10th class at Satwari timing 4.00 to 6.00 pm
2) Science Teacher (Physics and Chemistry) 9th & 10th Class (Channi Himmat) Timing (3.00 pm to 5.00 pm)
Contact No.: 7889715827
Whatsapp No. 6006734561
YOUR NEXT CAREER OPPORTUNITY IN DUBAI!
MULTIPLE JOB OPENINGS - APPLY NOW!
Exciting opportunities for both Blue-Collar & White-Collar candidates in Dubai!
Vacancies Available:
Drivers - 2
Accountants - 2
Front Desk Executives - 2
Receptionists - 2
Real Estate Professionals - 2
Hotel Staff - 2
Send your CV today and take the next step in your career!
Call: +971 55 414 5691 | 9070049163
Email: Gulftalent26@gmail.com
Limited vacancies - contact us for more information!