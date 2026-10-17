EMPLOYMENT (17-10-2026)

REQUIRED SALESMAN

A salesman is required for Furnishing Show room at Gandhinagar with

basic knowledge of

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computers.

Salary negotiable

Contact - 8082468388

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Required Staff for ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

v Sales Executive (10 Positions)

* DIVISIONS: Tiles, Sanitaryware, CPVC & PVC

* Preference : Freshers & Experienced candidates can apply

* Salary: Negotiable (depending on candidate capability)

v Accounts - Senior Level (2 Positions)

* Experienced candidate required for accounts management

* Salary: Negotiable (depending on candidate capability)

NH44, SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU

hr.aracotconstruction@gmail.com

Interested candidates can contact: 9103309671

WE ARE HIRING

Precision Building Contracts Pvt Ltd

Tendering Executive - GeM & E-Tenders

Requirements:

- Experience in handling GeM Portal, J&K e-Tenders, and Central Government e-Tenders.

- Knowledge of bid preparation, tender documentation, BOQ, EMD, CDR, and online bid submission.

Salary: Negotiable.

Interested candidates may share their updated CV at:

Contact: +916005665803

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Required Staff for

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

Content Writer (2 Positions)

*Script & Content Writing Skills

* Salary: Negotiable (depending on candidate capability)

TECHNICAL STAFF (Field Work)

* Salary: Negotiable (depending on candidate capability)

Interested candidates can contact:

@ 9103309671

hr.aracotconstruction@gmail.com

NH 44, SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU

JOB VACANCY

Solar Sales Executive Solar Business Head GEM & Billing Operator CCTV / Network Technician

Salary: Best in Industry + Incentives

JK Technocrats | Janipur, Jammu

6005232163, 7006432163, 7298147266

Send resume at

jktechnocrats@gmail.com

Required Teachers in Institute

1) English and Social Studies for 8th, 9th and 10th class at Satwari timing 4.00 to 6.00 pm

2) Science Teacher (Physics and Chemistry) 9th & 10th Class (Channi Himmat) Timing (3.00 pm to 5.00 pm)

Contact No.: 7889715827

Whatsapp No. 6006734561

YOUR NEXT CAREER OPPORTUNITY IN DUBAI!

MULTIPLE JOB OPENINGS - APPLY NOW!

Exciting opportunities for both Blue-Collar & White-Collar candidates in Dubai!

Vacancies Available:

Drivers - 2

Accountants - 2

Front Desk Executives - 2

Receptionists - 2

Real Estate Professionals - 2

Hotel Staff - 2

Send your CV today and take the next step in your career!

Call: +971 55 414 5691 | 9070049163

Email: Gulftalent26@gmail.com

Limited vacancies - contact us for more information!