EMPLOYMENT (15-06-2023)

Business
Opportunity
Install small unit at home and earn 20000 -50000 per month like Disposal making, Cotton wicks making and Ball pen making business.
Note: Urgently Required a Female for Office Staff and Males for Marketing at
Real Trades Digiana
9906268289, 9419110476
Wwami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable
Hospital Ambphalla, Jammu
Required
One Trained X-Ray Tech and Laboratory Technician
Contact NO: 0191-2547418, 9419180710
ST. STEPHEN’S CONVENT SCHOOL, SARORE
REQUIRED STAFF
1) Vice Principal (Post Graduate with 5 Years Administrative Experience):
2) Teachers (With BSc/BA, BED and experience)
3) Kindergarten Trained Teacher (Graduate and Trained Teachers):
Apply now:- By: Emailing your Resumes at – stephensconvent@gmail.com
For Enquiries: Contact: +917889563984
Situation Vacant
Requires Salesmen for incense stick company in major cities of Jammu & Kashmir having with 2-3yrs exp in FMCG sales, preferably Agarbatti or Grocery sector. Fresher can also apply
M: 91 9315535428/
Email: hr.effectiveinitiatives@gmail.com
Anytime Fitness Gym
Staff Required
Sales Executive – 2 no.
(Having good communication skills and must be talkative and presentable)
Timing:- 5:30 am to 2:30pm
1:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Contact:- Sonia Sodhi
8082641444
JOB JOB JOB
Need a helper boy / girl in Nanak Nagar Jammu for full time
Age – Below 20 yrs
Should know cooking, washing cleaning
Salary – 10 thousand
(can discuss)
9541868713