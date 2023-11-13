EMPLOYMENT (13-11-2023)

Jobs in Multinational Company

Full time and part time Jobs

Salary Package : 2 Lakh to 6 Lakhs

Job Profile: Manager, Senior Manager and Assistant Branch Manager, Fresher and Retired Persons can also apply

Salary for Part time employees also

Retired persons can also apply

Contact: 9070862222, 7006234826

HIRING

SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING

Gem Tender Executive (01) Jammu

Sales Executive: Must have analytical instruments knowledge (01) (Kashmir).

Graduate,

Experience/Frehser

Visit www.srtm.co.in

Mb. No. 9541900458

*Hotel Green View* Jammu

requires full time Room Attendant / Housekeeping Attendant for running hotel & kitchen.

Salary upto 10K (negotiable) along with food and lodging.

Preferably 10+2 and experienced.

Ph – 9797280991

Required

50/100 Kanal Land at SIDCO Bari Brahmana or Samba Industrial area set up industrial unit urgent required.

Rajesh Gupta

Call 9419180777

Timing 10 AM to 7 PM

Y S Cafe

Required male

candidate experienced and non – experienced for computer field

9622685788, 7780804718