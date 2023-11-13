EMPLOYMENT (13-11-2023)

Jobs in Multinational Company
Full time and part time Jobs
Salary Package : 2 Lakh to 6 Lakhs
Job Profile: Manager, Senior Manager and Assistant Branch Manager, Fresher and Retired Persons can also apply
Salary for Part time employees also
Retired persons can also apply
Contact: 9070862222, 7006234826
HIRING
SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING
Gem Tender Executive (01) Jammu
Sales Executive: Must have analytical instruments knowledge (01) (Kashmir).
Graduate,
Experience/Frehser
Visit www.srtm.co.in
Mb. No. 9541900458
*Hotel Green View* Jammu
requires full time Room Attendant / Housekeeping Attendant for running hotel & kitchen.
Salary upto 10K (negotiable) along with food and lodging.
Preferably 10+2 and experienced.
Ph – 9797280991
Required
50/100 Kanal Land at SIDCO Bari Brahmana or Samba Industrial area set up industrial unit urgent required.
Rajesh Gupta
Call 9419180777
Timing 10 AM to 7 PM
Y S Cafe
Required male
candidate experienced and non – experienced for computer field
9622685788, 7780804718