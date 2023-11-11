EMPLOYMENT (11-11-2023)

ANNIZONE Meadow

of

angels, pre school

REQUIRES

LKG/UKG trs.

(Experienced)

Rehari & Domana Branches

Pn. 9797922717

Required

Required pharmacist for well known

pharmacy

Contact-

8492077395

NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION

REQUIRES

PA

(Personal Assistant)

Driving knowing, Minimum 12th Pass

Salary – 13000 (CTC)

Interview on 14-11-2023

Details at www.ndf.net.in | For any queries Contact:

(M): 9682656160

NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION

REQUIRES

GRAPHIC

DESIGNER

Minimum Graduate, Excellent in MS Office,

CorelDraw, Photoshop etc.

Salary – 20000 (CTC)

Interview on 14-11-2023

Details at www.ndf.net.in | For any queries Contact: (M): 9682656160

REQUIRED

Cooks for running PG at Janipur Full time, Interested May contact: 7006417060