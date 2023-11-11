EMPLOYMENT (11-11-2023)

ANNIZONE Meadow
of
angels, pre school
REQUIRES
LKG/UKG trs.
(Experienced)
Rehari & Domana Branches
Pn. 9797922717
Required
Required pharmacist for well known
pharmacy
Contact-
8492077395
NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION
REQUIRES
PA
(Personal Assistant)
Driving knowing, Minimum 12th Pass
Salary – 13000 (CTC)
Interview on 14-11-2023
Details at www.ndf.net.in | For any queries Contact:
(M): 9682656160
NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION
REQUIRES
GRAPHIC
DESIGNER
Minimum Graduate, Excellent in MS Office,
CorelDraw, Photoshop etc.
Salary – 20000 (CTC)
Interview on 14-11-2023
Details at www.ndf.net.in | For any queries Contact: (M): 9682656160
REQUIRED
Cooks for running PG at Janipur Full time, Interested May contact: 7006417060