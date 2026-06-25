Employees of SWD demand conduct of DPC

‘Many positions lying vacant’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Employees of Social Welfare Department (SWD) have urged the higher authorities in the Department to conduct DPC meeting without any more further delay.

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A meeting of employees of SWD was held under the leadership of Umar Jan Batt, president Jammu & Kashmir Social Welfare & Mission Poshan Non-Gazetted Employees Association, where the employees working in the different subordinate offices of Social Welfare and Mission Poshan participated. They brought their problems and grievances into the notice of Association.

They pointed out that many representations were submitted to the Chairman of the Departmental Promotion Committee for conducting DPC of non-gazetted cadre, but no due consideration has been given to these representations even the Mission Director Poshan J&K, through several communications has requested both the Director Social Welfare Kashmir/Jammu (Chairman of the DPC) to convene the Divisional Promotion Committee meetings at earliest so that all the promotion quota posts viz, Sanction Officers, Head Assistants, Senior Assistants and Junior Assistants are filled up from the respective feeding cadre, that will end up long pending demands of the employees as well as address the problem of shortage of staff in the subordinate offices.

However, a selective DPC's were conducted on favoritism to adjust some blue eyed persons even the Head Assistants, Senior Assistants and Junior Assistants working on OPG capacity from years together are not being confirmed by such DPC's. Despite of rendering decades of service in the department and having numbers of promotion quota posts available these employees are still waiting for their promotions. During the period, many Section Officers, Head Assistants, Senior Assistants and Junior Assistants after serving many decades in the Department have retired in OPG without confirmation of their services.

Many employees alleged that In-Situ promotion (Time Bound) cases have been forwarded by their respective District Social Welfare Officers to the Director Social Welfare Jammu complete in all respect for accord of necessary sanction but their cases are still pending from the last many years.

The Association said when the Government has already made a Portal (JKHRM) where all the service records of all the employees is updated and everything is clear there, and the service record of any official can be re-verified from the JKHRM Portal, there is no reason to ask from the employees for their service record again and again.