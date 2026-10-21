Employees' Delegation Calls On Dr Jitendra, Thanks DoPT For Timely Promotions

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 : A delegation of the Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) Association expressed appreciation for timely promotions being undertaken by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as for the opportunity provided to employee associations to present their service-related concerns regularly from time to time.

The delegation conveyed its appreciation during a meeting with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who heard the issues raised by the association and discussed their examination through the appropriate administrative channels.

Led by Pavan Kumar National General Secretary (Org) Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Pankaj Yadav, General Secretary of the AFHQ Association, affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and GENC, the delegation raised issues concerning employees serving at Armed Forces Headquarters, particularly the Section Officer cadre, promotional avenues and compassionate appointments for eligible dependants of deceased employees.

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The delegation stated that against the vacancies projected through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the Section Officer cadre during 2018–2024, very few candidates had joined. Therefore, the delegation members proposed that this concern may be addressed after appropriate consideration.

Dr. Jitendra Singh asked that the feasibility of rationalising the existing recruitment quota be examined in consultation with the concerned officials, keeping in view actual recruitment patterns and the substantial number of vacancies remaining unfilled. The Minister asked that the matter be examined further before arriving at a view on the appropriate arrangement.

The delegation also raised concerns regarding compassionate appointments for eligible dependents of deceased employees, including delays in consideration of cases, the existing 5 per cent quota and the criteria used to assess eligibility. The discussion covered the difficulties faced by families awaiting appointments and the implications of the applicable restrictions. Dr Jitendra Singh discussed the need to consider the prescribed eligibility conditions and assessment criteria, while taking into account the administrative and legal implications of any proposed change.

The interaction focused on examining the issues raised by the AFHQ Association through the concerned authorities, particularly the recruitment arrangements affecting promotional opportunities and the implementation of compassionate appointment provisions. No final decision on changing the recruitment quota or compassionate appointment rules was announced during the meeting.