Emkay says Paytm has decoded product market  fit, is 'Firing on All Cylinders'

NEW DELHI, July 22: Fintech pioneer Paytm has delivered strong execution across payments and financial services in the June quarter, brokerage Emkay said in a report titled 'Firing on All Cylinders', as revenue growth accelerated, profitability improved and cost control drove operating leverage.

Emkay has reiterated its buy rating on Paytm, saying the fintech company has achieved product-market fit across its core businesses and is "firing on all cylinders" after reporting stronger-than-expected first-quarter results.

In a report released after Paytm's Q1 FY27 earnings, Emkay said the company delivered robust execution across payments and financial services, with accelerating revenue growth, improving profitability and tighter cost control driving operating leverage.

Paytm reported a 27.6 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 2,448 crore, ahead of Street estimates, while EBITDA came in at Rs 203 crore, 13.6 per cent above consensus expectations. The EBITDA margin expanded 250 basis points to 8.3 per cent.

The brokerage attributed the performance to sustained momentum in payments, growth in financial services and disciplined cost management. It said gross merchandise value (GMV) growth accelerated to 31.7 per cent year on year, supported by merchant acquisition and cross-selling of financial products.

Consumer payment value rose 45 per cent from a year earlier, while monthly transacting users increased more than 8 per cent to a record 80 million. Emkay said Paytm's UPI payment value is growing at roughly twice the industry rate, reflecting higher customer engagement following the simplification of its app.

On the merchant side, the brokerage said Paytm continues to strengthen its distribution network, with 15.7 million active Soundboxes and card machines supported by more than 40,000 field sales personnel, helping the company expand across small, mid-sized and enterprise merchants.

Emkay also highlighted significant headroom in financial services, noting that only about 7 per cent of Paytm's merchants currently access loans through the platform. It said the company can substantially increase loan distribution without deploying its own balance sheet, supported by ample lending partnerships.

The report said Paytm Postpaid is scaling faster than during its initial rollout, with adoption indicating successful product-market fit.

Cost discipline remained a key positive, with AI-led productivity gains offsetting employee appraisal costs. Non-sales employee expenses and software and cloud costs declined sequentially, while the company expanded its use of internally developed AI models to automate workflows and reduce customer support costs.

Emkay said it expects operating leverage to continue supporting profitability and forecasts Paytm's revenue to grow at a 24 per cent compound annual rate between FY26 and FY29, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 16.1 per cent by FY28. The brokerage said the company's growth outlook is supported by customer acquisition, financial services cross-selling and a cash balance of Rs 13,500 crore.

The brokerage attributed the performance to momentum in payments, continued strength in financial services and tight cost discipline.

The brokerage maintained its buy rating, citing Paytm's "long growth runway and multiple upside optionalities" supported by customer acquisition, financial services cross-selling and a cash balance of Rs 13,500 crore.

Proof of product-market fit is now broadly evident across Paytm's offerings, the report said. GMV growth accelerated to 31.7 per cent year on year, from 27.5 per cent in the previous quarter and 23 per cent in Q3 FY26. Emkay tied the acceleration to Paytm's "strong execution in acquiring consumers and merchants via payments and monetizing on the back of financial services cross-selling".

Consumer payment value grew 45 per cent year on year even as monthly transacting users rose over 8 per cent to 80 million, a level Emkay said marked a fresh high. The brokerage read this as higher customer retention following the simplification of the Paytm app, and noted that Paytm's UPI payment value is growing at twice the industry rate. GMV growth was broad-based, with Paytm holding or gaining share across consumers and small, large and omnichannel merchants.

On the merchant side, Emkay said Paytm leads in acquisition with 15.7 million active Soundboxes and card machines, backed by more than 40,000 field sales personnel. "Paytm's distribution capabilities are better than peers," the brokerage said, adding that the network has helped Paytm win small and mid-sized merchants nationwide while moving up to larger enterprises.

Emkay sees room to grow in financial services. Only about 7 per cent of Paytm's merchants currently borrow through the platform, leaving scope to expand loan distribution fees without deploying the company's own capital. Access to lending capital is not a constraint, the report said, with Paytm able to tap four to six times the capital it currently distributes. It described the opportunity as having "vast upside potential" including a possible order-of-magnitude increase in both customer penetration and disbursal value.

Paytm Postpaid is scaling faster than its earlier rollout, growing at twice the previous pace. Its "product market fit is successful given the adoption seen among consumers," Emkay said.

Cost discipline was a key highlight. AI-led productivity absorbed appraisal increments, while non-sales employee costs and software and cloud expenses fell 4.5 per cent and 9.1 per cent sequentially.

Emkay said Paytm is using internal AI applications and agents extensively to streamline workflows and drive "dramatic cost optimizations". A self-trained four-billion-parameter model, hosted on Paytm's own cloud infrastructure, has lowered latency and cost in areas such as customer support.

The brokerage expects operating leverage to keep supporting margins. It projects revenue to grow at a 24 per cent compound annual rate over FY26-29 and the EBITDA margin to reach 16.1 per cent by FY28. (PTI)