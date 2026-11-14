Eminent lawyer & Cong leader Shah Mohd passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Senior Advocate and Congress leader Shah Mohammad Choudhary passed away in Jammu at the age of 62 following a massive cardiac arrest. He breathed his last on Thursday night after undergoing an angioplasty.

Enrolled at the Bar in J&K on March 3, 1993, Choudhary practiced law for over three decades. As a Designated Senior Advocate of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, he handled numerous Public Interest Litigations (PILs) and major cases.

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He was widely recognized for championing the rights and welfare of the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities as well as heritage conservation in J&K. He also served as the Chairman of the Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust.

A respected figure in J&K's political circles, he held several prominent positions in the Congress organization including Vice President of JKPCC and in the Legal cell of the party for long time.

Hundreds of people including prominent personalities of the society including High Court Judges, senior lawyers, ministers , legislators and senior politicians from different political parties attended the last rites of Shah Mohd Choudhary today morning at Bhatindi grave yard in Jammu.

JKPCC has deeply mourned Shah Mohd's demise and termed it a great loss to the society.