Eminent Dogri litterateur Ved Rahi passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Eminent Dogri and Hindi writer, Sahitya Akademi fellow and Bollywood personality Ved Rahi passed away at his residence in Maharashtra's Thane district this morning. He was 93.

Son of Padma Shri journalist, late Mulk Raj Saraf, Rahi made significant contributions to the literary and cultural landscape through his writing and association with the Bollywood.

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His literary work earned him the Sahitya Akademi award for his Dogri short story collection Aale. He also directed notable films like Yeh Raat Phir Na Aaygi (1966) and Veer Savarkar (2001), and penned scripts and dialogues for 25 Hindi films.

His last rites were performed at the Kopari cremation ground in Thane on Sunday afternoon.

Rahi is survived by two daughters, Geetanjali and Poonam, and their families.

Expressing profound grief over the sad demise of Ved Rahi, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) recalled his invaluable contribution to the promotion of Dogri literature, Indian cinema and television.

In a condolence message, Secretary of the Academy, Harvinder Kour described Rahi's demise as an irreparable loss to the literary, cultural and creative fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dogri Sanstha Jammu also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Rahi, describing his passing as an irreparable loss to the literary and cultural fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir and the country.

Paying tributes to the departed soul, Padmashri Prof Lalit Magotra, President, Dogri Sanstha Jammu said that Ved Rahi was one of the most distinguished literary figures of Jammu who made an invaluable contribution to the enrichment and popularization of the Dogri literature.