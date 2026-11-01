Eminent Dogri Litterateur Ved Rahi Passes Away At 93

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Nov 1: Eminent Dogri and Hindi writer, Sahitya Akademi Fellow and Bollywood personality Ved Rahi passed away at his residence in Maharashtra's Thane district this morning.

He was 93.

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His last rites will be performed at the Kopari cremation ground in Thane late this afternoon.

He is survived by two daughters, Geetanjali and Poonam, and their families.