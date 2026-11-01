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Home / Latest News / Eminent Dogri Litterateur Ved Rahi Passes Away At 93

Eminent Dogri Litterateur Ved Rahi Passes Away At 93

DE Web Desk JAMMU, Nov 1: Eminent Dogri and Hindi writer, Sahitya Akademi Fellow and Bollywood personality Ved Rahi passed away at his residence in Maharashtra's Thane district this morning. He was 93. His last rites will be performed at...

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Daily Excelsior
01:09 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Nov 1: Eminent Dogri and Hindi writer, Sahitya Akademi Fellow and Bollywood personality Ved Rahi passed away at his residence in Maharashtra's Thane district this morning.

He was 93.

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His last rites will be performed at the Kopari cremation ground in Thane late this afternoon.

He is survived by two daughters, Geetanjali and Poonam, and their families.

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