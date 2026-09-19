'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins bids farewell to title character ahead of final season

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19: Actor Lily Collins has bid adieu to Emily Cooper after wrapping filming the sixth and final season of Netflix's popular romantic comedy-drama "Emily in Paris".

Collins, who has played the American marketing executive since the series premiered in 2020, shared an emotional note on Instagram after completing her final day on set.

"I'm speechless. It's impossible to find the words for what this journey has meant to me. For so many years, Emily has been a part of my life, and through every season, she's continued to surprise me, inspire me, and challenge me," the actor wrote.

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The American actor thanked series creator Darren Star for creating the character and trusting her to bring Emily to life.

"Thank you, Darren Star, for dreaming up this endlessly optimistic American girl in Paris who finds herself constantly outside of her comfort zone, learning to trust herself while leaning on others as she navigates her new life," Collins wrote.

She also thanked the show's crew, writers, directors and cast, describing her co-stars as family and saying they had helped make the fictional world of the series feel like home.

"Saying goodbye feels completely surreal and bittersweet, but mostly, I feel so incredibly proud and grateful that I got to be her. And be part of something so joyful. This has forever changed me. Au revoir, Emily Cooperâ€¦" Collins wrote.

"Emily in Paris" follows Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive who moves to Paris for work and finds herself navigating a new culture, career, friendships and relationships.

The series has been led by Collins alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie and Paul Forman as Nicolas.

Across its run, the show has taken Emily beyond Paris, including to Rome and Venice, while continuing to explore her professional and personal relationships.

The sixth season will conclude the series and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 24. (PTI)