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Home / Latest News / Emergency Gravest Assault On Constitution: LG Manoj Sinha

Emergency Gravest Assault On Constitution: LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, June 25:  Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on  Thursday said Emergency was one of the "gravest assaults" on the Constitution and democratic ethos of the country. "Emergency imposed on 25th June 1975 was one of the gravest...

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Daily Excelsior
11:06 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, June 25:  Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on  Thursday said Emergency was one of the "gravest assaults" on the Constitution and democratic ethos of the country.
"Emergency imposed on 25th June 1975 was one of the gravest assaults on the Constitution & democratic ethos of our Republic," the LG said in a post on X.
Sinha paid tributes to those who "resisted authoritarianism".
"On #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas, I pay tributes to all Satyagrahis who resisted authoritarianism with courage & played a vital role in restoring India's democracy," he added.
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