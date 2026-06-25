Emergency among darkest chapters of Indian history: Vice President Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI, June 25: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday described the Emergency as one of the darkest chapters of Indian history and paid tributes to those who stood in defence of democratic values.

India was placed under a state of Emergency from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977 under Article 352 of the Constitution, giving overriding powers to the executive and bringing state authority under central control.

Since 2025, the Modi government has been observing the anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.

"The Emergency stands as a solemn reminder of a time when constitutional values were severely tested. Civil liberties were suspended, freedom of expression was curtailed, and institutions central to our democratic framework were undermined," Radhakrishnan said on X.

The Vice President urged people to reaffirm their unwavering commitment to the ideals of the Constitution and to continue to build an India rooted in justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. (PTI)