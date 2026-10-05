Embassy Developments sells 477 homes for  Rs 1,800 cr in township project at Bengaluru

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: Realty firm Embassy Developments has sold 477 homes for more than Rs 1,800 crore at its new township project in Bengaluru amid strong demand.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has achieved pre-sales of over Rs 1,800 crore at its 85-acre township project 'Embassy Origins' in North Bengaluru.

Within a week of its launch on September 16, Embassy Developments clocked bookings for 477 homes spanning over 10 lakh sq ft of saleable area.

In the first phase of this township, Embassy Developments has launched two RERA-registered projects, comprising 217 villas and 855 apartments.

Together; the two projects offer about 2.6 million (26 lakh) sq ft of saleable residential space.

Last month, the company had said that it expects Rs 4,500 crore revenue from these two projects.

"This response gives us strong visibility on our FY27 pre-sales and cash flows, and we will build on this momentum with the next phase of Embassy Origins and our wider North Bengaluru pipeline," said Reeza Sebastian, Chief Revenue Officer - Residential, Embassy Developments.

The company is part of Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, which has so far delivered more than 100 million sq ft area in three decades. (PTI)