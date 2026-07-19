Emami Agrotech targets Rs 22,000 cr turnover  in FY27; remains cautious on commodity volatility

NEW DELHI, July 19: Emami Agrotech, which mainly sells edible oil, is expecting 10 per cent growth in revenue this fiscal to Rs 22,000 crore on strong demand, even as it remains watchful of risks attached with geopolitical tension, weather situation and commodity price volatility.

A part of Kolkata-based Emami Group, the company posted a turnover of Rs 20,137 crore in 2025-26. It is the edible oil, biodiesel, and foods arm of Emami Group.

In an interview with PTI, Emami Agrotech CEO and Director Sudhakar Rao Desai said: "We will continue to grow in edible oils and are also making inroads into the foods category with atta, maida, suji, soya nuggets and spices."

The company, which operates in the edible oil category with brands as Healthy & Tasty and Best Choice, expects demand to remain robust during the upcoming festive season, aided by stable commodity prices and inventory replenishment across the trade channel.

"As we go into the next three-four months and the festive season, consumption is bound to increase. I also see stabilised prices in commodities, which should lead to some inventory building in the pipeline," he said.

Desai, however, cautioned about the geopolitical tensions and evolving weather conditions, including the impact of El Nino in India and key producing regions in Asia, which remain critical monitorables on the demand-supply front.

He also acknowledged that inflationary pressures on packaging materials have eased in recent months following a correction in global crude oil prices.

"Packaging inputs such as laminates, cartons and tin plates had become costlier earlier as global oil prices surged. However, with oil prices stabilising, these input costs have also softened, which should eventually benefit consumers," he said.

Desai said Emami Agrotech is broadening its presence beyond edible oils and is strengthening its foods portfolio with products such as atta, maida, suji, soya nuggets and spices.

"We are not only growing in refined edible oils but are also making inroads into the foods category," he said on the sidelines of an event organised by industry body FICCI.

The company operates with brands as Mantra Spices, Himani Best Choice, and Advans Soya Chunks in the food segment.

On the edible oils business, Desai said the company expects sustained volume growth, driven by its portfolio of premium and differentiated brands.

He added that Emami Agrotech would continue leveraging its multi-location manufacturing and distribution network to expand market reach and support growth across segments.

On profitability, Desai said the operating environment remains highly volatile, requiring agile management of commodity and currency risks.

"We are looking at normal growth in profitability. We have to manage the risks arising from commodity cycles and currencies. We are cautious but consistent on growth," he said.

On capital expenditure, Desai said the company has already invested substantially in refining and crushing capacities and will now focus more on brand building and expanding its food portfolio.

"We have invested enough in our refining assets and crushing plants. The CAPEX going forward will be more towards brand building and expanding our food portfolio," he said.

Desai also pointed to challenges from low-cost edible oil brands entering India through Nepal, particularly affecting markets in northern and eastern India. (PTI)