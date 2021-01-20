Elite Blues to face Junior XI Kathua in final summit on Jan 22

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 20: Trouncing their rivals convincingly in their respective matches, the Elite Blues and Junior XI Kathua sailed into finals and will lock horns against each others on January 22 at Railway Cricket Ground, here.

In 6th match of the tournament, the Elite Tigers trounced Junior XI Kathua by 58 runs in the ongoing Elite Premier League, organised by Trikuta Cricket Academy, today.

Elite Tigers scored 196 on the loss of eight wickets in 40 overs. Shavac remained not out on 51 runs, whereas Paras made 31 runs and Rhythm and Laith contributed 23 and 20 runs respectively. From bowling side, Manit took four wickets while Vansh clinched two wickets.

In reply, Kathua bundled out at 138 runs in 22 overs in which Ritesh scored 50 runs. For Elite Tigers Javed took four wickets, Laith clinched three wickets and Shavac bagged two wickets. The man of the match was awarded to Shavac Makin for his wonderful half century and two wickets.

The tournament is being organized under the overall supervision of Balbir Singh and Sukomal Ganguly in association with Elite Club. The officials of the match were Deepak Singh, Pankaj Garnal and Sujit Kumar.