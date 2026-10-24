Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: In a significant judgment concerning service rights and retrospective promotion benefits, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a petition filed by the Union Territory administration challenging a Central Administrative Tribunal order directing regularisation of an employee's promotion as Section Officer along with consequential financial and pensionary benefits.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice M A Chowdhary upheld the Tribunal's December 2, 2025 judgment in favour of Dev Raj, an employee of the Public Works Department, observing that an eligible employee's claim for promotion cannot be disregarded merely because the department failed to take a timely decision.

Advertisement

The Tribunal had directed the administration to regularise his promotion as Section Officer from the date he was placed as In-charge Section Officer or the date he became eligible for promotion, whichever was later.

It had also directed consideration of his subsequent promotion as Administrative Officer, together with applicable consequential benefits, including salary arrears, allowances and revision of pensionary entitlements.

The controversy concerned Dev Raj, who was initially appointed as Junior Assistant in the Designs, Inspections and Quality Control Wing of the Public Works Department on February 21, 1979. He was subsequently promoted as Senior Assistant in 1985 and Head Assistant with effect from October 29, 1990.

He was assigned charge of Section Officer with effect from August 1, 2000, and continued to perform duties attached to the higher post. Despite repeated departmental recommendations over several years, his promotion was not formally regularised.

Aggrieved by the Tribunal's directions, the UT administration approached the High Court, contending that the employee was not entitled to retrospective regularisation and consequential financial benefits.

Additional Advocate General Ravinder Gupta, appearing for the UT administration, argued that merely holding charge of a higher post does not confer an automatic right to regular promotion. Advocate Nitin Bhasin, appearing for Dev Raj, opposed the administration's challenge.

After examining the relevant recruitment rules and service record, the Division Bench observed that although an in-charge arrangement does not automatically confer a vested right to regular promotion, the claim of an otherwise eligible employee must be considered in accordance with the applicable rules.

The court found that Dev Raj had completed more than nine years of service as Head Assistant when he was assigned charge of Section Officer in August 2000, against the prescribed requirement of five years of qualifying service.

The Bench observed that the administration had failed to establish how the employee was ineligible for promotion on that date. It also took note of repeated recommendations made by departmental authorities for regularisation of his promotion and the administration's prolonged failure to take a final decision.

The Division Bench further observed that the administration had failed to demonstrate any violation of the applicable recruitment rules or any legal infirmity in the Tribunal's decision.

Regarding the employee's claim for subsequent promotion as Administrative Officer, the Court clarified that consideration for such promotion would not amount to an automatic right and must be undertaken strictly in accordance with the applicable rules.

The Bench also held that the mere fact that Dev Raj had initially been assigned charge of Section Officer on an officiating basis could not, by itself, justify denial of salary arrears arising from regularisation of his promotion with effect from August 1, 2000.

Dismissing the UT administration's writ petition, the High Court directed implementation of the Tribunal's judgment.